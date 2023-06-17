Philadelphia’s Anna Bullock, 17, was chosen as 2023 Miss Juneteenth Pennsylvania in Pennsylvania’s first-ever Miss Juneteenth Pennsylvania Pageant. The event was held recently at Global Leadership Academy Charter School, 5200 Pine St.
Mikayla Green, 14, from the Philadelphia Virtual Academy was the runner-up. Maliha Simmons, 10, from Vision Academy in Yeadon was crowned Little Miss Juneteenth Pennsylvania.
Five contestants in all from Philadelphia schools vied for the crowns.
Mai’Lyn Ellis, who was the runner-up for Little Miss Juneteenth and won the talent award; Simmons; Green, who was also voted Miss Congeniality by her peers; and Melissa Attaher, who was second runner-up for Miss Juneteenth Pennsylvania.
Each contestant submitted an essay on the history of Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in America, for entrance into the pageant and a copy of their grades, and some submitted videos for consideration. Each contestant received a crown and a scholarship. The winning Miss Juneteenth will represent Pennsylvania in the national pageant later this year.
The winners will also participate in the Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at Malcolm X Park at 52nd and Pine streets. The parade will be aired on 6ABC from 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday after the actual parade and will be anchored by Rick Williams, Shari Williams and event organizer Gary Sheperd, president of Third Floor Media, LLC.
Shepherd, known for his years as an afternoon-drive DJ for WDAS-AM in Philadelphia, as a DJ for Power-99 FM and as former Program Director for WSSJ radio in Camden will also serve as a judge for the pageant.
Contestants competed in three areas for the Juneteenth Pageant: talent, evening wear, and a question & answer session.
Each girl was escorted by her father, godfather or grandfather for the evening wear competition, to Stevie Wonder’s song “Isn’t She Lovely?”
Attaher, 16, was escorted by her dad and wore a beautiful purple outfit with gold-sparkle touches. Attaher is a student from South Philadelphia and loves track and field and cross country. She was the class valedictorian at her middle school graduation. She is a member of the Muslim Street Association, and dreams of becoming a doctor one day.
Ellis wore a white gown with gold trim and is a third-grader at Global Leadership Academy and has been an honor roll student since kindergarten. She loves math, dance and cheerleading. She also loves acting and has performed in a production of “The Wiz,” in which she played Glinda the Good Witch and a munchkin. Her goal is to one day become a beautician and “make the world beautiful.”
Bullock wore a royal blue off-the-shoulder gown with sparkles. She won a Presidential Scholarship to Moore College of Art in Center City Philadelphia. She loves fashion design, travel and cooking and hopes to continue the Juneteenth “legacy of freedom and equality.”
Simmons also wore a beautiful white gown with silver sparkles. She loves dancing. She has also been a majorette for winning teams 10 times. She performs in out-of-state dance competitions and is a member of First Genesis Baptist Church. Her goal is to one day attend Harvard University.
Green wore a beautiful royal blue gown with sparkles at the waist, and loves to serve in community service groups. She is part of the Lady Warriors softball team and even ran her own pet-sitting business.
“Juneteenth became a federal holiday when President Joe Biden signed it into law in 2021,” explained Shepherd, “but before that Governor Tom Wolf recognized it as a holiday in Pennsylvania in 2019.”
The Pennsylvania Juneteenth Initiative has been celebrating the Emancipation of African Americans from slavery since 2016. Events started off in Philadelphia, years ago, with a march from 52nd and Haverford to Malcolm X Park and has since grown to a full parade, minus a brief interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic when they had a freedom march.
Juneteenth kicked off with an Honor the Ancestors Breakfast on Friday at Belmont Mansion in Fairmount Park.
“This year we honored Trudy Haines, the first African-American anchorwoman in Philadelphia and a broadcasting pioneer. We also honored LaDeva Davis, who was one of the founding faculty of the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts,” said Shepherd.
Davis was a dance instructor and choreographer who worked for the Philadelphia public schools for 50 years and served on the Board of Directors of Philadanco.
Philadelphia Poet Laureate Sonia Sanchez will be Grand Marshal for the 2023 Juneteenth Parade. Sanchez was the Laura Carnell Professor of English and Women’s Studies at Temple University and was the winner of the Robert Frost Medal for Distinguished Lifetime Service to American Poetry and winner of the Langston Hughes Poetry Award. She is author of 16 books.
Talent for the two Juneteenth musical stages — one at Malcom X Park at 52nd and Pine and one at Mohammed Ali Way, at 52nd and Larchwood — will feature DJ Lady B from radio station 107.9 with a Basement Party at 5 p.m. Guests will include Fat Man Scoop, Lil Mo and Cupid and guests will be led in the “Cupid-Shuffle,” according to Shepherd. One additional concert stage has been added since last year’s events.
Juneteenth is the oldest celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. It was on June 19, 1865 — two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was in effect, that the Union Soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and the enslaved were free, according to the Pennsylvania Juneteenth Initiative.
“U.S. Black troops with General Gordon Granger spread the news that the slaves had been freed and there were celebrations,” said Shepherd. “There were rumors that the news took so long to get to Texas because the first messenger had been assassinated.”
Juneteenth has also been called Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day and Juneteenth Independence Day.
“To me it is a day to communicate, educate and celebrate” freedom from the atrocities of slavery, said Shepherd.
