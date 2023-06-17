Philadelphia’s Anna Bullock, 17, was chosen as 2023 Miss Juneteenth Pennsylvania in Pennsylvania’s first-ever Miss Juneteenth Pennsylvania Pageant. The event was held recently at Global Leadership Academy Charter School, 5200 Pine St.

Mikayla Green, 14, from the Philadelphia Virtual Academy was the runner-up. Maliha Simmons, 10, from Vision Academy in Yeadon was crowned Little Miss Juneteenth Pennsylvania.

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.