Philadelphia matched its deadliest homicide total Wednesday when a 55-year-old woman was shot in South Philadelphia, the city's 500th homicide this year. The city last reached 500 homicides in 1990.
On the 2200 block of South 7th Street, Eloise Harmon was shot multiple times in the chest.
Harmon's death becomes the latest in a bevy of gun-related incidents against women. A 24-year-old mother was killed while walking with her 4-year-old twins, and a 32-year-old mother-to-be was slain after her baby shower last weekend.
"This year, we are on pace for over 500 homicides and more than 2,300 shooting victims," said City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District. "At our current pace, 272 of those shootings will be women, and 214 will be children. Almost 90% of these victims are Black," Johnson continued.
Several city leaders reacted to the increasing gun violence, which is 12% higher than in 2020.
Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement following the 500th homicide.
"I am heartbroken and outraged that we've lost 500 Philadelphians — including many children and teenagers — to needless violence this year," said Kenney. "I never stop thinking about the victims and their families and the incredible loss these senseless deaths leave behind. As we close in on the end of a year where we saw unprecedented levels of shootings and homicides, part of a disturbing trend nationwide, I want all residents to know that our administration takes this crisis very seriously. We continue to act with urgency to reduce violence and save lives."
Kenney emphasized that his main priority is working to find solutions to curb gun violence. He noted that there had been a $155 million commitment to prevent and reduce the threat of gun violence.
Kenney has been very vocal about the unprecedented access to guns and straw purchases, when someone buys a firearm for someone else.
"As the Police Department continues to implement ways to reduce and prevent violence in our neighborhoods," Kenney said, "PPD also continues to take record numbers of guns off the streets; this year, we're on track to remove more than 6,000 crime guns, a 40% increase from just two years ago. Every one of these guns off the streets is one less that could be used to harm or kill Philadelphians."
District Attorney Larry Krasner also released a statement on the grim milestone.
"As we approach the new year, a bloody and heartbreaking measure of our national and local gun violence spike will be reached in Philadelphia: 500 homicides, many by guns and increasingly of women and children victims," he said. "This history-making increase comes even as violent crime generally has declined and total crime has remained relatively flat during the pandemic in most major jurisdictions."
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, said that when Philadelphia reached 300 homicides in September 2020, she called for an emergency response. The city ended last year with 499 homicides, the second-most.
"I first called for an emergency response to Philadelphia's gun violence crisis at the beginning of September 2020," she said. "Since then, I have continued to advocate with community members, advocacy groups, and other elected officials, participated in numerous City Council hearings and panels, and attempted to partner with senior members of the administration on this issue. And yet, while the bullets have continued to fly at alarming rates, our call has not been taken up.
"Now, 800 homicides later, there is still no evidence of a comprehensive, urgent response to the problem at hand, despite repeated outcries from principals, students, community members, business owners, hospital workers, and more," Gauthier continued.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released a statement saying that the Philadelphia Police Department remains focused on collaborative work with stakeholders to address the problem.
"Each and every homicide carries with it a profound sense of loss. However, for our city to have reached such a tragic milestone — 500 lives cut short — it carries a weight that is almost impossible to truly comprehend," she said.
"There are not enough words to comfort our grieving families in their time of loss. However, I want these families to know that seeking justice for their loved ones remains a top priority for the Philadelphia Police Department. We will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners and other stakeholders to get ahead of the violent crime that is plaguing our beautiful communities," Outlaw said.
