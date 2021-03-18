Keir Bradford-Grey, chief of the Defender Association of Philadelphia, will leave her post on April 15.
Bradford-Grey informed the association's board of directors Monday about her resignation, confirmed George Jackson, a spokesman for the association.
Bradford-Grey was not immediately available for comment, Jackson said.
A Boston native, Bradford-Grey took over the defender association in September 2015 and has been a leading voice for criminal justice reform in Philadelphia.
In her resignation letter to the defender association's board of directors, which was obtained by The Philadelphia Tribune, Bradford-Grey said she was most proud of the "way we have garnered the trust and respect of our communities."
Under her leadership, the defender association helped create nine community justice hubs, Bradford-Grey said in her resignation letter. She credited those hubs with working to avoid wrongful convictions and creating alternative options to the criminal justice system that focus on community resources.
Bradford-Grey also credited her staff for embracing the office's principles.
"Over time, we have changed the function and the narrative of how our work contributes to enhanced public safety — evolving what had historically been a reactive role to our criminal justice system into an expanded service, with a proactive role in our justice practices," Bradford-Grey wrote in her resignation letter.
Bradford-Grey did not indicate where she will go next in her letter.
Dominique B. E. Ward, president of the Barristers' Association of Philadelphia which advocates for the advancement of Black attorneys, said Bradford-Grey was a strong advocate for criminal justice reform, including ending cash bail.
"We're losing a valuable person at the city working in such a pivotal point as it relates to social justice and advocating for our indigent communities, Black and brown communities — that look like most of our membership and the communities we come from," Ward said.
As an African-American woman serving as the top public defender, Bradford-Grey served as in inspiration, Ward added.
"Representation always matters," Ward said. "So when you see someone in that space, doing that work, advocating for our communities, it always hits close to home for me."
Among her most high-profile clients was Michael White, the bicycle carrier who was charged with fatally stabbing a Center City real estate developer during an altercation in 2019. White was received two years' probation for evidence tampering in the manslaughter case.
Bradford-Grey formerly served in the Delaware Federal Defenders Office and was the chief defender at the Montgomery County Public Defender's Office. She began her legal career at the Defender Association of Philadelphia in 1999.
This is a developing story. Check back with phillytrib.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.