The board of directors for the Defender Association of Philadelphia appointed an interim leader to head the office after Chief Defender Keir Bradford-Grey steps down.
Alan Tauber will serve as the interim chief defender starting April 15 while a national search is conducted to fill the role, said Paul Hetznecker, president of the board of directors for the defender association, on Friday.
Tauber currently serves as the first assistant defender under Bradford-Grey, the latter of whom submitted her resignation this week. Bradford-Grey’s final day is April 15.
“Mr. Tauber is part of an incredible management team that consists of Chief Administrative Officer Everett Gillison and Deputy Defender Lori Mach,” Hetznecker said in a released statement.
“The Board is confident that all three of these outstanding leaders handpicked by Keir Bradford-Grey, will continue the great work that she has provided for the Defender Association as the Board conducts the search for a new Chief Defender.”
Bradford-Grey led the defender association since September 2015. She is leaving the office to become a partner at the law firm Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP.
