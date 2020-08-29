Author, director, singer, producer and part-time Philadelphia resident Terrance Tykeem is known for tackling heavy subjects in his music, writings and films. Now he is taking on social justice and voting in a series of public service announcements called “No Excuses.”
In the campaign, celebrities such as Vivica Fox, Lisa Reye, Rasheed Wallace, Angie Stone, Stephen Jackson, Claudia Jordan and others tell viewers that there is no excuse not to vote this November.
“People need to really see how important it is for us to get out and do this vote thing. I purposely gave it that social justice edge as well, because those are the two things that are more important than anything else right now,” Tykeem said.
Tykeem has made one PSA, and he said so many celebrities have wanted to participate that he has enough video clips to make two or three more.
Tykeem, a former NFL player, said he never really saw himself as a political person.
“I have never really been this involved in the political process, but I realized that this guy we have in the White House now can’t be allowed to continue,” he said. “You gotta remember there has been something every single day with this guy for the past three, almost four years and it’s really exhausting at this point. I realized how crazy things are now, so I had no choice but to get involved. I had to really dig down and get deeper into this whole process like ASAP.”
Voting is the only real way to change what’s happening, Tykeem said.
“What it really boils down to is that if you get involved in all these issues but then you’re not going out and getting involved in the process to make the changes, then what’s the use of doing it? It took me a while to understand that,” he said.
Tykeem really wants his PSAs to reach young people.
“We have to take a stand and get younger cats to understand that they have to get out and vote,” he said. “People like me who are in their late 30s, 40s and 50s, we’re going to deal with this, but the younger people are going to deal with this for much longer.”
Tykeem said the PSAs are an extension of the work he started with his films, including “Jason’s Letter,” which is now airing on Starz and will begin airing on Showtime in September. “Jason’s Letter” looks at unarmed police shootings in America through the eyes of two young boys.
“With my films, I was looking at them from a standpoint of being a voice for people who didn’t have a voice, but now I’m looking at it as a way to get people involved. I realized that people listen to what I say because of my projects, because of who I am and because of my relationships with different people,” he said. “I wanted to use my voice for something other than just thinking about the social justice issues, and really get people to become more engaged in them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.