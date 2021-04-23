Three School District of Philadelphia principals who have led the charge in turning their schools around in under three years are among Philly’s seven best principals.
Kareem Thomas of Hamilton Disston Elementary School, Shavonne McMillan of Vaux Big Picture High School, and Brian Johnson of John Bartram High School received the 2021 Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Award for Distinguished Principal Leadership.
The group also includes Colleen Bowen of Clara Barton Elementary, Pauline Cheung of Francis Scott Key Elementary, Luke Hostetter of Baldi Middle School, and Lisa Mesi of Philadelphia High School for Girls.
The award was given in recognition of the principals’ leadership and humanitarian contributions and comes with a $20,000 prize for the school. Principals are nominated by their school communities and chosen by committee.
“We know that being a principal during a pandemic has been daunting, but our principals never missed a beat,” said Superintendent William Hite in a statement. “The commitment and vision of these individuals are an example of the wonderful leadership we have district-wide.”
Evolution of schoolsThomas took over the reigns at Disston in 2018. Since his arrival at the K-8 School in Northeast Philadelphia, he’s had to deal with students not showing up for class and lack of family involvement.
During his tenure, Disston managed to get students back in the classroom, set behavioral norms, and built strong relationships.
“We had to address the climate at the school,” Thomas said. “We had to put systems and procedures in place to tackle the issues that we’ve been having. We now have a united vision of how we want Disston to be and we’re working as a team to accomplish that vision. We’re starting to see things get better, but we still have a long way to go.”
McMillan became the principal of Vaux in North Philadelphia in 2019. She is the school’s third principal in three years. The project-based high school opened its doors in 2017.
Under her leadership, 70% of students in grades 10-11 participated in internships, a 30% increase from the previous year.
“Everything that we’re doing is because we have clear structures and systems in place,” McMillan said. “The work is really not about me. I honestly have an amazing team and assistant principal who are laying the groundwork of what this school could be.”
Johnson arrived at Bartram in Southwest Philadelphia 15 months ago. Under his leadership, the school has established a functioning leadership team and school government. The school has also implemented systems around attendance, culture, and climate.
“We increased our graduate rate from the year before by 14% and we’re currently on track to being 5% higher than last year, which would be a two year gain of 19 percentage points in the graduation rate,” Johnson said.
“During the pandemic, we also increased our average daily attendance and grades,” he added. “Our students really picked up the baton and ran with what we’re doing.”
Discussing social injustice, gun violenceAfter the police killing of George Floyd along with the increase of gun violence in Philadelphia, Disston launched its own racial equity task force. The school held a town hall with the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Engagement for its African-American male students.
Disston’s theme for the school year is “Year of Good Trouble” a nod to the late John Lewis, the late U.S. representative and civil rights icon. Students and staffers are encouraged to “make a difference, never give up, and treat everyone equally.”
“The great thing about the town halls is our students are getting advice and hearing stories from adults who went through these things personally,” Thomas said. “We’re giving our students the space to express themselves freely.”
At Vaux, social emotional learning is embedded into the curriculum, conversations about diversity are held, and diversity training takes place. Vaux also has town halls, ongoing book studies and workshops. McMillan has lost three students to gun violence.
“As educators, we don’t sleep like everyone else because we’re constantly thinking about how to help and take care of our students and their families,” McMIllan said.
“It’s important for us to have an open space to talk and process how we feel and what we’re going through,” she added. “We stress to our students all the time it’s okay to not be okay. We don’t always know how to not be okay.”
Bartram has a Step Team that provides mental health therapy and case management services to students and families. The school offers Community Healing Circles and has Uplift training with its staff and students. The school will also continue to have trauma-informed equity based conversations with staffers throughout the year.
“We really wanted to allow our students to develop their own voice around the issues that are going on and are affecting them,” Johnson said. “As a school, community, and human beings we have to develop their own sense of who they are within their community, within Southwest Philadelphia, the State of Pennsylvania, and the United States.”
Utilization of monetary awardThomas plans to use his Lindback Award money to bring to the school Playworks, a nonprofit program that provides tools and resources to ensure every kid experiences safe and healthy play, as well as continue the school’s racial equity work.
“We want Playworks to come in and support our staff and provide us with some strategies on how to make recess better for our students,” Thomas said. “We also want to build on our racial equity work by getting some folks from outside to come in to facilitate some of that work.”
McMillan is using the award to support Vaux’s Real World Learning/Learning Through Internship program by funding professional development for teachers, allowing them to provide more mentorship opportunities to students. Those will include certification-granting apprenticeships and materials for internship cohorts. Some of the award will also be used to provide stipends for mentors.
“We’re supported by the Big Picture Network, which includes dozens of schools throughout the country,” McMillan said. “This money will help out staff members travel to see some of these schools and learn more about their practices. The money will also go toward transportation for our students who have internships in areas that they can’t get to.”
At Bartram, Johnson plans to use the money to transform the school’s library.
“We want to revitalize that space as a maker space and have a traditional library,” Johnson said. “We really want to make that area into a student center learning space.”
