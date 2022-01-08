A North Philadelphia principal is empowering single mothers throughout the tri-state area.
Crystal Edwards, principal of the William D. Kelley School, is the founder of Empowering Single Moms Inc.
Launched in 2015, the nonprofit’s mission is to educate, house and restore single mothers receiving federal assistance through self-sufficiency training, conflict resolution and educational programs.
The organization offers services to single moms in Philadelphia, Newark, NJ and Wilmington, Delaware.
“I wanted to support single mothers in a way that I wasn’t supported as a single mom,” Edwards said. “I also wanted to chip away at the stereotypes by society that single mothers are Black women who are on welfare and have multiple children by different men.
“When in reality, a lot of single mothers are mothers who are divorced, who are widowed or who were engaged to the love of their lives and something happened,” she added. “Single moms are people who are trying to bounce back from heartache.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2020 of the 15 million single-parent families, 80% were headed by single moms. Of all single-parent families in the United States, single moms make up the majority.
Edwards said that her passion to help single moms came from her own personal experience as a mom.
“My focus is on the mothers who are on public assistance, but who don’t want to be there,” Edwards said. “I want to be able to relay the things that I went through to help another woman navigate through the same system.
“We do an assessment where we ask ‘where are you today and where do you want to get to?’” she added. “Through partnerships, networking, and programming we make sure that these women are able to reach their goals.”
The programming for single moms include career goal analysis, individual empowerment planning, career training, parenting classes, Solace Sunday, and Career Closet.
The organization also offers services in education and matriculation tracking, networking, employment referrals, health and wellness support and community distribution.
“We have career programming and personal programming,” said Ayoka Blandford, Empowering Single Moms Inc. executive director. “We have a virtual program called Solace Sunday where every other Sunday we have featured guests who are single mothers discussing a certain topic.
“We’ve had financial planning, talked about real estate and offered virtual cooking demonstrations,” she said. “We’ve had Q&A sessions where women just talk to each other. We’re trying to introduce people to self care. We also have fundraisers.”
Blandford has known Edwards for 30 years. They became friends at Temple University.
“Crystal and I were single mothers at a young age,” Blandford said. “We struggled in just having overall support and I’m not even talking about the financial part. We leaned a lot on each other.
“We knew what we were going through and how we were feeling that there were plenty of other single moms feeling the same way and going through the same thing,” she said. “Empowering Single Moms Inc. came to fruition to be the organization that we both needed, but didn’t have.
“This has been Crystal’s brainchild from the beginning,” she added. “I just want to help her see it through. I really want to put her in a position where she can just be working with Single Moms full-time.”
Edwards, 48, was featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Jan. 4. She originally taped the episode in November 2020. She was also featured on CBS In The Morning with host Gayle King last year.
She became the principal of the William D. Kelley School in 2016. Prior to being the principal of the K-8 school, she was the assistant principal at South Philadelphia High School for two years.
Edwards has a doctorate degree in educational administration and supervision from Gwynedd Mercy University, a master’s degree in urban education and leadership from Eastern University and a bachelor’s degree in broadcast communications from Temple University.
She is a board member of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, Temple University Black Alumni Association and Philadelphia Outward Bound School. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
“At Kelley, we serve the whole community,” Edwards said. “We want to make sure that we have healing spaces inside of Kelley that the community can flourish off of.
“We make sure our students, families, staff, teachers, and community are taken care of,” she added. “This is a community that I serve and truly love.”
In the future, Edwards wants to have physical space that caters to the needs of single moms.
“We really are trying to save every donation to be able to buy a physical space for Empowering Single Moms Inc.,” Edwards said. “In my mind, I see a transitional space that could be used for meetings, daycare, emergencies and housing.
“We also want to solidify partnerships with HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and community colleges so that our mothers who may have started out in college or who want to go to college can move forward with their education.”
