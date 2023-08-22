Shaka Johnson

Philadelphia criminal attorney Shaka Johnson called into question information released by Philadelphia police about the shooting of 27-year old Eddie Izzizarry at a press conference with Izzizarry’s family on August 22, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Newly acquired video footage contradicts initial Philadelphia Police Department statements regarding the fatal Aug. 14 shooting of Eddie Irizarry. The video, sourced from a resident’s home security camera, shows Officer Mike Dial shooting Irizarry while Irizarry was seated in his parked car on a Kensington street.

In the footage, Irizarry is seen parking when two officers approach. They shout “Show me your hands!” before one of them fires into the driver’s side window. On the video, six shots are heard.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

