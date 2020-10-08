PHILADELPHIA — Police shot and killed a man suspected of gunning down a woman during a carjacking after he opened fire on officers during a pursuit, police said.
The shooting occurred around 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the city's Germantown section.
Police said the man had abandoned a stolen car after it got a flat tire and tried to carjack the woman's vehicle around Chelten Avenue and Green Street, WCAU-TV reported. Police said the man shot and killed the woman before driving off.
After ditching that vehicle, police said the man fled on foot with officers in pursuit. Investigators said he began shooting at officers, who returned fire. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Authorities have not released the names of the man or the woman.
The investigation was ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.