Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who they say is wanted for the murder of Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells.
Akhenaton “Akh” Jones, 36, of the 3900 block of Powelton Avenue, is being charged with murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of corpse and related offenses.
Fells, a 27-year-old Black trans woman, was killed on or about June 8 on the banks of the Schuylkill River.
Police described the grisly scene near Bartram’s Garden. Fells had suffered injuries to her head and face, and both of her legs had been severed, seemingly by a train.
Police confirmed that Fell’s death was ruled a homicide, per Philadelphia Gay News.
“The murder of Dominique Fells constituted yet another act of hate and violence against a member of the LGBTQ community,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement, extending the department’s sympathies to Fells’ family and the LGBTQ community.
At least seven Philadelphia trans women of color, Fells included, have been murdered in the last seven years.
“The murder of transgender people — especially those of color — is truly an epidemic, and a crisis that we cannot afford to allow to persist any further,” Philly’s Office of LGBT Affairs wrote in a statement.
A GoFundMe set up by Fells’ family to cover funeral expenses has raised more than $122,000 as of writing.
Anyone with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts is urged to dial 911, contact the PPD Tipline (215-686-TIPS), submit an online tip or contact the Homicide Unit directly at 215-686-3334.
