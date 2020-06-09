John Brice had watched peaceful protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd give way to vandalism and looting for three days and nights.
On the fourth day, the pastor of St. James United Methodist Church in Olney felt inspired to go on a prayer walk. He left his church on West Tabor Road with the intention of strolling down Broad Street, but then he heard stories about white supremacists with weapons in Fishtown.
“I kind of just made that left on Girard Avenue, and we were walking and then we caught up with about five young Black protesters, and then it just kind of blew up from there,” Brice said.
That tense Tuesday night last week, Brice became the Pied Piper of Peace as he and a growing group of protesters walked to Fishtown.
When Brice arrived at the intersection of Frankford and Girard avenues, he cut through the tension between the white people on one side and Black Lives Matter supporters on the other. He asked everyone to take a knee and pray with him.
And they did, including several uniformed Philadelphia police officers.
“The officer took the knee because he felt the vibe. He felt the love in the air. He saw it and he felt it,” said Saad Huneidi, a protester who livestreamed Brice’s approach and prayer on Facebook. “I feel like it was just a vibe that was in the air, everybody was feeling it. You know everybody was feeling Pastor Brice. It was a feel good moment, you know. It was kind of hard to resist.”
In between approaching onlookers, Brice reminded the crowd of the deep roots that Black people hold in this city and this country.
Brice said, “Y’all gonna learn something today. I don’t care who don’t like it in Fishtown. Black lives matter. We come from kings and queens. We built this city. We built this country off of the slavery of our grandmothers and grandfathers.”
Huneidi, of Northeast Philadelphia, had walked with Brice from the intersection of Berk Street and Girard Avenue.
“You felt a vibe just being around him and being around all those people from all different kinds of races … It was beautiful,” Huneidi said.
Other people must have felt it, too.
Every time Brice asked someone to leave their home, walk with him and join him in chanting “Black Lives Matter,” the answer was yes.
“It’s weird because he would approach these people not knowing whether or not they felt a certain way towards Black Lives Matter. Every approach had the same outcome: They all would show support. They all agreed, at least in the moment, because I guess they felt the love,” Huneidi said.
They walked behind a white pickup truck that had two speakers broadcasting Brice’s words for all to hear.
“I definitely went in with a message that I wanted to share,” Brice said. “We were strategic … We knew we were going to do some form of a prayer walk, and it just became or it developed into a protest/prayer walk, but it still was a peaceful prayer walk.”
Brice yelled suggestions for healing into his microphone: “This is how we gonna win y’all. We aren’t going to change hearts out here being violent. We’re gonna change hearts by loving and out here one person at a time, Jesus taught.”
Brice said it was important for him to speak out because he is a representative of his church, which has deep roots in the Philadelphia community.
“This season that we’re in, the climate, you know when they say we are experiencing symptoms of a larger cold that’s happening right now. When white America has a cold, Black America has pneumonia. So we’re already wrestling with COVID-19 and then, on top of that, George Floyd. And so I wanted to make sure that our church is directly hands-on, and we don’t sit by and watch,” he said. “We stand on the shoulders of Leon Sullivan here in Philadelphia, Cecil B. Moore here in Philadelphia. And so, it is our purpose to make sure that we remain relevant with the Black Lives Matter movement.”
Brice said it was the word of God that ultimately led him to Fishtown on Tuesday night.
“Remember I’m a pastor at heart. And so, Matthew 5:9 says, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers.’ We are called to make peace, not to keep,” Brice said. “Keep peace means Black people stay in West Oak Lane and white people stay in South Philly. Being a peacemaker says we have to come together to exchange, talk and communicate in order for the change of heart to transpire and to take place.”
