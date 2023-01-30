Philadelphia government officials and elected leaders have responded to the release of video footage detailing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis.
Five Memphis Police Department officers have so far been fired and charged with second-degree murder, among other alleged offenses, for their part in the brutal arrest of Nichols during a traffic stop Jan. 7 that led to his death at a hospital three days later. Two more officers have been disciplined as of Monday evening.
Protests and calls for justice came from across the nation following the release of video footage from the arrest depicting the police assault on Nichols that led to his death.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney came forward with other local elected officials in Philadelphia to share a statement following the release of the video Friday, joining leaders across the nation in calling for peaceful protests and encouraging Philadelphia residents “to exercise their First Amendment rights, stay safe, and show care for themselves and one another during this difficult time.”
“I am horrified by the brutal and inhumane violence that led to Tyre Nichols’ death. My heart breaks for his family and community, and from knowing that so many people across the country, including here in Philadelphia, live in fear that this could happen to them or a loved one. With this injustice, we are again reminded of America’s long and painful history of violence, especially against Black Americans and people of color,” Kenney said.
“Senseless violence is never acceptable, including by those who have sworn to protect others and uphold public safety. We have taken steps forward to reform policing in Philadelphia and advanced our public safety practices to build trust and protect residents, and we will continue to do more. I thank our partners in this ongoing work; moments like this underscore how desperately change is needed.”
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw lauded Memphis’ police leadership in a statement.
Outlaw thanked Memphis Police Department Chief C.J. Davis for “taking swift and necessary action” in removing the responsible officers from their duties following the incident.
“What happened to Tyre Nichols is appalling, and these officers’ actions undermine the very principles that law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold,” Outlaw said.
“The pain and anguish felt in our communities is real, and we recognize that people may want to express it publicly. We want to assure the public that we are here to protect their First Amendment rights. While feelings of anger and despair may be present, we ask for these public expressions to be respectful to others, and also to our own communities,” she said. “What happened to Tyre Nichols is appalling, and these officers’ actions undermine the very principles that law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold.”
Some city officials described their emotional response to the graphic violence shown in the video of the police beating.
“My already-broken heart has been shattered once again in the wake of the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Philadelphia knows well this kind of pain, and we join the communities of Memphis in mourning the loss of Tyre’s light,” said the Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart, the director for the Mayor’s Commission on Faith-based and Interfaith Affairs. “How much longer will tragedy be the catalyst for swift accountability? How much longer will grief be the context for justice? When will care finally be the first response of all public servants? When will enough be enough? Black lives matter, and like the biblical ancestors of my faith, I refuse to be comforted, until the day a badge is no longer a license to kill. I pray that Tyre’s memory will forever be a blessing to all who loved him.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey called for accountability on the part of the involved officers and pushed for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
“Like the rest of the nation, I am horrified by the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers. Tyre Nichols’ life mattered and like so many before him, he died at the hands of those responsible for protecting and serving. My deepest condolences are with Tyre Nichols’ family as they mourn his brutal and unnecessary death,” Casey said.
“There has to be a full measure of accountability for Tyre’s death, and I support the steps that federal, state, and local officials have already taken to hold these officers accountable. But mere accountability is not justice. Justice can only be achieved when our policing and criminal justice system is equal for all. It is long past time to reform a system that has been broken for far too long and cost far too many lives, and we should start by passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”
