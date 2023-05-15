At the corner of Germantown and Wister avenues, children and their parents lined up for pretzels and water ice as Motown tunes played into the warm May evening. Organizers from Men Who Care Germantown, a violence prevention group, served up barbecue and pointed people toward resource tables offering employment and legal assistance.

About an hour into the event, an altercation between several young men began to escalate and one of them pulled out a firearm. Attendees shrieked, grabbed their children, and fled into a nearby parking lot. The firearm fell to the ground with a clank, and the man picked it up and fled the scene.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

