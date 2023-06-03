From left, Jennifer Rodgers, director; Shawn Murphy, physical education and health; Rayn Phillips, social worker; Betty Williams; Renae Rutherford Lowe, English and literacy; Aura C. Townsend, English teacher; and Tom McLaughlin, One Bright Ray Mansion Evening principal. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/LAURA ELAM.
Betty Williams, 69, will be graduating from One Bright Ray Mansion Evening on July 28. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/LAURA ELAM
TRIBUNE PHOTO/LAURA ELAM
From left, Jennifer Rodgers, director; Shawn Murphy, physical education and health; Rayn Phillips, social worker; Betty Williams; Renae Rutherford Lowe, English and literacy; Aura C. Townsend, English teacher; and Tom McLaughlin, One Bright Ray Mansion Evening principal. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/LAURA ELAM.
TRIBUNE PHOTO/LAURA ELAM.
Betty Williams takes a moment to take a picture at her prom. — Submitted photoS
Betty Williams, right, receives a kiss from her daughter at her prom send-off last month.
For Betty Williams, getting her high school diploma has been a goal she had been wanting to accomplish for 51 years.
Williams, 69, is now one step closer to achieving that goal as she will be graduating from One Bright Ray Mansion Evening on July 28. She is the oldest projected graduate of all adult diploma programs.
“It still hasn’t hit me yet,” Williams said. “This has been an experience that I will take with me for the rest of my life. I just wish my mom was here to experience this with me, but it means a lot to me to share this journey with my family.
“My son is studying to be a lawyer and my daughter works for Campbell’s Soup Company,” Williams continued. “They are my heroes because they went to college. They told me, ‘Mom, it’s your time. Go get everything you want.’
“That’s what I’m doing. I don’t have anything stopping me from accomplishing my dreams. It’s a lot of hard work, but I’m enjoying the journey and having some fun along the way,” she added.
A North Philadelphia native, Williams started her education at Ferguson Elementary. She would later attend the now defunct Wanamaker John Middle School before going to Kensington High School.
She was slated to graduate from Kensington High in June 1972, but left the school after she found out she was pregnant. She said in the past she tried different GED programs, but none of them seemed to work out.
“I was raising my kids, I was working and life got in the way,” Williams said. “I always wanted to get my high school diploma, but it never was the right time.
“This has been something I prayed for and God answered those prayers by moving certain things out of the way,” she said. “Now I’m here and will be graduating next month.”
Williams has been a student at One Bright Ray Mansion Evening for two years. It was the only program she applied for as the school is near her home.
One Bright Ray Mansion Evening is an independent, accelerated program for adult learners who are interested in receiving their high school diploma. The average age of students in the program is 33 years old.
“It’s been awhile since I’ve been in a classroom, and from day one the teachers and staff here embraced and supported me,” Williams said. “The classes I had to take were very eye-opening and an adjustment for me.
“It was just interesting to know about biology,” she said. “I had science when I was in school but it wasn’t biology. I also had to take algebra, which I just couldn’t get the hang of, but I still passed that class.
“The teachers are also wonderful people. They break lessons down in a way that you can understand. They’ve made me feel so much better about myself and helped me realize I can do anything I put my mind to. I will never forget any of them,” she added.
Troy Kyles, school counselor of One Bright Ray, said Williams has been one of the most consistent students in the program.
“Ms. Betty has been one of our most consistent students as far as attendance, being engaged and just trusting us as a program to do this work,” Kyles said. “She’s always been pleasant and responsive.
“I think she would be a great educator or community organizer because she is just a natural leader, but whatever she does moving forward, I know she will excel at it,” he said. “More than anything, I just want Ms. Betty to continue to walk in her light and purpose.”
Last month, Williams attended her first prom with her daughter. She said getting a chance to go to her own prom was “a dream come true.”
“I had the most amazing time at my prom with my daughter,” Williams said. “I wore a black tuxedo and my hairpiece and loafers had rhinestones on it.
“My prom theme was Shine Bright Like a Diamond, based on Rihanna’s hit song ‘Diamonds,’” she continued. “Everybody made me feel so special. It was definitely a night to remember. I will never forget it.”
Williams said she plans to continue her education. She hopes to attend the Community College of Philadelphia in the future.
“I’m not going to stop,” Williams said. “I’m going to continue to get my education and apply everything I learned at One Bright Ray in college.
“I have so much more work to do and goals to accomplish,” she said. “I’m excited to go to college and finish what I started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.