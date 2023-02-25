A Philadelphia native has been selected as one of this year’s Regional Youth Poet Laureates.
Cydney Brown has been named the 2023 Northeast Regional Youth Poet Laureate and finalist to become the National Youth Poet Laureate by Urban Word, a youth literary arts organization and founder of the National Youth Poet Laureate program.
“I was the 2020 Philadelphia Poet Laureate and that was sponsored by the Free Library of Philadelphia,” Brown said. “I had the opportunity to apply for the regional position for three years now and I have applied every year.
“For this year to be the year that I was selected as the Northeast Regional Youth Poet Laureate is amazing. I’m so excited,” she said.
In addition to Brown, this year’s regional winners include Salome Agbaroji from Los Angeles; Aanika Eragam from Atlanta and Charlotte Yeung from Indianapolis.
The regional winners were chosen from a pool of young writers from across the United States. All of the poets were judged on their artistic excellence, commitment to civic engagement, youth leadership and social impact.
Over the next few months, the finalists will participate in master classes with mentors and leaders from across the national poetry and social justice sector. They will also participate in performances, workshops and convenings across the country.
The National Youth Poet Laureate will be selected by five national judges who are critically acclaimed poets, educators, scholars and organizers. The judges will score finalists on social impact, literary excellence and community engagement.
Each poet has to submit a portfolio of 10 poems, two essays, a civic/community “brag sheet” or resume and a short video for review. Urban Word will announce the 2023 National Youth Poet Laureate on April 28 from the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Maui, Hawaii.
Poet and activist Amanda Gorman is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history at 22. She became the National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017.
“Every year, I become more inspired and in awe of these young writers and artists,” said National Youth Poet Laureate founder Michael Cirelli in a statement. “The Regional Youth Poet Laureates exemplify what it means to use your craft to bring about social change and impact.
“These young poets are already changemakers, leaving their marks on their communities,” he said. “I look forward to seeing them grow and expand their footprints to the world.”
A native of Northeast Philadelphia, Brown is an award-winning poet, author of the book “Daydreaming” and producer of the spoken world album “Roundtrip.”
She is the recipient of The Romero Scholarship For Excellence in spoken word. She is a Gold Award Lifetime Member Girl Scout, recipient of The Good Citizenship Award and Shine Global’s Youth Activist Award
Brown started writing poetry in the fifth grade. Her poetry often explores the topics of social justice, self-image, mental health, love and nature. She cites Maya Angelou, Robert Frost and Jericho Brown as some of her influences.
“I love writing free verse poetry,” Brown said. “It’s the best way for me to get all my thoughts down, but recently I’ve gotten more into form poetry.
“With form poetry, you can say powerful things in a really sustained way,” she said. “I’ve been playing with sonnets and I’m also enjoying research-based poetry.
“I’m working on making an anthology this summer about Black female civil rights activists whose stories are untold. There’s so many voices that we don’t hear about and I want to tell those stories,” she added.
Brown, 18, was named Philadelphia’s Youth Poet Laureate in 2020-2021, an honor that since 2017 has been bestowed upon a Philadelphia student by the Free Library of Philadelphia.
In this role, Brown had the opportunity to create her own community project as well as act as an ambassador for poetry around the city through a series of readings and workshops.
“I love Philadelphia so much and being the Philadelphia youth poet laureate was one of the best experiences of my life,” Brown said. “I was learning from Yolanda Wisher and Trapeta B. Mayson, who were past poet laureates.
“Throughout my journey, I was catapulted into different experiences that I had never experienced before, but it made me stronger,” she said. “One of my first poetry workshops in that role was at Lincoln University.
“I was 16 and so nervous because I was leading this workshop with college students. It really gave me the confidence to be able to put myself out there,” she added.
Brown is a student at Northwestern University where she is a communication studies major with a minor in African-American history studies.
“One of the reasons I came to Northwestern was to broaden my horizon and experience new things,” Brown said. “I also want to create a poetry community wherever I go.
“I noticed Northwestern didn’t really have a spoken word scene,” she said. “I partnered with the African American History Department to create a Black poetry scene on campus called the Black Poetry Society. Right now, we’re planning our first inaugural event so that we can connect with more students on campus.”
Brown said being named the next National Youth Poet Laureate would be an incredible honor.
“My poetry would be more accessible to others and I would have a larger platform to be able to inspire people to speak their truth,” Brown said.
“I believe that if you share your experiences that it helps other people to share their experiences and suddenly they feel less alone because they have a community,” she said.
