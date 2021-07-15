The Philadelphia NAACP will hold an in-person election for officers and executive committee members this weekend, bringing an end to the tenure of the chapter's controversial president.
But with all candidates running unopposed, the election results are certain and will maintain many already in leadership posts.
Catherine Hicks, the publisher of the Philadelphia Sunday Sun, is running for president. Hicks currently serves on the local chapter’s executive committee, according to the group’s website.
Hicks declined to comment in an interview Thursday, saying, “I would really like to make any type of statement after the actual election.”
Rodney Muhammad, who held the position since 2014, posted an anti-Semitic Facebook meme in July 2020 that drew fierce backlash and calls for his resignation from organizations and high-ranking officials, including Gov. Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney. The controversy effectively sidelined the civil rights organization for the past year.
Muhammad did not return a request for comment.
The election will be held between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the group's headquarters in Nicetown, 4458-B Germantown Ave. To cast a ballot, members must provide identification and have been a member for at least the past 30 days.
The candidates running in the election were determined during the group's last general membership meeting, Hicks said.
The local branch will reveal the results following the election on Saturday, Hicks said. The winners will assume their posts Sunday.
The other candidates for offices are:
- First vice president: J. Louis Felton, incumbent
- Second vice president: Melvin Prince Johnakin
- Third vice president: Kamryn Bonds, incumbent
- Secretary: Shirley Roberts, incumbent
- Assistant secretary: Chandra Deal, currently serving on the chapter’s executive committee
- Treasurer: Shirley Jordan, incumbent
- Assistant treasurer: Shirley Williams, incumbent
This month’s election was originally scheduled for November 2020.
Juan Cofield, who was appointed administrator of the branch by the national NAACP office late last year in the fallout over Muhammad’s Facebook post, will oversee the election.
Sheriff Rochelle Bilal also is running for a post on the executive committee. Bilal currently serves as a member of the committee, according to the group's website.
Other candidates running for the executive committee are:
- Ethelind Baylor
- Carolyn Edwards
- Cleveland Edwards
- Harold James
- Irving Jones
- Michael Kennedy
- Constance Little
- Sharon Losier
- Alisa Mason
- Joseph Mondesire
- Brenda Myers
- Veronica Norris
- Sean Parker
- Yvette Parker
- Kevin Roberts
- John Street
- John White Jr.
