Philadelphia City Council members are moving to ban full face coverings in an effort to reduce crime, raising questions about the feasibility of enforcement and whether the policy will unfairly target Black youth.

In late May SEPTA ramped up enforcement of an existing ban on wearing hooded face coverings, sometimes called ski masks or balaclavas, on public transit. In mid-June, Philadelphia City Councilmember Anthony Phillips and 10 other councilmembers introduced legislation that would forbid the garment at schools, recreation centers, day care centers, parks and city-owned buildings.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

