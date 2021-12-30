Bilal Qayyum recalls being in the Sonia Sotomayor Training Center at the District Attorney’s Office years ago, standing with an 8-year-old boy named Adam. Adam’s life was forever changed after being hit by gunfire on New Year’s Eve and needing a wheelchair.
“We used to celebrate New Year’s by pots and pans,” Qayyum said. “People used to come out of their houses and bang on the pots, which actually makes just as much noise almost as the guns. So that was the tradition, and then it changed to firing guns in the air.”
On Thursday, activist Qayyum spoke alongside District Attorney Larry Krasner, state Sen. Sharif Street, Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and other city leaders, about gun safety as the New Year holiday approaches this weekend. Qayyum is executive director of the Fathers Day Rally Committee.
“Regardless of whether you own your firearm legally and have it appropriately registered, there is no reason to fire it in the City of Philadelphia, including on New Year’s Eve when Philadelphia Police and other law enforcement will on high alert to ensure our communities are safe and peaceful,” Krasner said.
Krasner said the charges for shooting a gun into the air range from reckless endangerment, a serious misdemeanor, to risking a catastrophe, a felony, not to mention the possibility of aggravated assault or murder.
“So, at a time when too many families are grieving a loved one because of senseless gun violence, exercise some common sense and humanity and keep your guns stored safely away, as required by law,” Krasner added.
Although it’s a tradition, State Rep. Danilo Burgos said the bad habit of shooting guns into the air blindly needs to stop.
“Philadelphia city has many traditions, and this tradition of discharging firearms is not one that we need to keep alive,” Burgos said. “It’s one that we need to stop so that we show respect for our children, show respect to our elders, and show respect for our communities. So please do not discharge firearms this Jan. 1.”
Burgos reminded people that the Philadelphia Police Department, DA’s office, and Sherrif’s office would not stop working because of the holiday, so make wise choices.
Street said personal safety and responsibility are essential no matter the excitement a new year brings. He said Philadelphians should avoid causing needless death and injury through celebratory gunfire.
“You know, ordinarily, when we stand to talk about gun violence, we talk about the trauma and distress,” Street said. “We talk about all of the social determinants that cause people to be shot and killed. But, in this case, with New Year’s Eve, this might be the one day where we are likely to have significant gun violence where people are not angry.”
Bilal urged people to lock up guns safely. Then, reaching over to a table full of gun safety locks, Bilal picked up a lock and pleaded to mothers, grandmothers, and other matriarchs of households to come and get a lock from her office and make sure guns were stowed away and locked up safely.
“The New Year gives you an opportunity for a new beginning. However, use caution when storing and using your firearm,” Bilal said. “We want everyone in Philadelphia to be safe this New Year’s Eve, so do not shoot your gun in the air. Bullets come back down and strike your fellow residents. Also, let’s keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe by using a gun lock and storing your weapon in a locked drawer or safe.”
The public can get gun locks by visiting the front desk of the Sheriff’s Office at 100 S. Broad St. on the fifth floor from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
As people navigate the pandemic, Cathy Hicks, president of the Philadelphia NAACP, said people should celebrate — but with common sense.
“We are lucky to be here since this whole pandemic has been going on,” Hicks said. “We have been allowed to go back out and celebrate with our families, and that’s what we should do. There are many ways to celebrate with your family, and you should do that. But not with guns. Guns kill, guns hurt people, guns paralyze people. So we have to make sure that we are keeping our families safe and as any head of the family should want to do is to make sure you’re celebrating safely and responsibly.”
