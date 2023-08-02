port Richmond housing

Philadelphia’s Landlord and Tenant Office is expected to start conducting evictions again — likely within the next few weeks, according to sources with knowledge of the decision. The move comes roughly two weeks after landlord-tenant officer Marisa Shuter agreed to temporarily stop conducting lockouts following a string of high-profile shootings involving her armed deputies.

In an effort to avoid a massive backlog, the office plans to temporarily employ a group of suburban constables who already perform lockouts, sources say. In the meantime, the courts will continue to work with stakeholders on a permanent arrangement.

