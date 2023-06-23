52nd street el market frankford-skyline septa

A view of the Philadelphia skyline from the 52nd Street station on the Market-Frankford elevated line in West Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The city of Philadelphia has recovered all the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago but there are some negative trends on the horizon as some businesses continue to struggle with higher debt and even bankruptcy, according to data compiled by Pew Charitable Trusts.

In March 2023, there were 763,300 non-farm jobs across the city, which is 3.8% higher than in March 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

