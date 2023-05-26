Center city housing

Typical rowhomes in Center City, Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Philadelphia is one of just four major U.S. metropolitan areas where it is cheaper to buy than rent the typical home, according to a new report from residential real estate brokerage Redfin.

Based on home values in March, the report shows the estimated median monthly mortgage payment was $1,869. The estimated median monthly rent payment was $2,000.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

