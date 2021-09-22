The Philadelphia Health Department has tweaked screening procedures for students and staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 and the thresholds for school closures.
Under the new guidance, schools will pause in-person learning if three people in a class or cohort of 35 test positive for the virus, or four out of a 100-person cohort. (If three cases appear across different grades at a school, they will not trigger a switch to virtual learning.) Instead, the people testing positive will be asked to quarantine, along with any close contacts.
If three or more grades are on pause or if 3% of a school has tested positive then administrators need to call the health department to discuss a potential closure.
Previously, six cases of COVID-19 within a school triggered a closure, according to Gail Carter Hamilton, director of the pediatric branch of the department’s COVID-19 containment division.
The number of Philadelphia schools that have had to close because of this previous protocol was not immediately available. The department also did not have a number of students who would be affected by the new protocols.
“This new guidance is less strict than our guidance before because we’ve seen that our other safety measures have been successful in containing spread and because we’re watching and learning from containment efforts in other places,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Cherryl Bettigole. “We believe that it’s possible to prevent wider spread of COVID in schools and keep kids in school.”
Bettigole added that unvaccinated students should be tested weekly, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in communities experiencing moderate or high spread. Right now, the district only tests symptomatic students.
“I am extremely encouraged that the PDPH is heeding our calls for asymptomatic student testing,” Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, said in a statement. “From the start, we have been very clear that this is an absolutely essential mitigation measure. It is one of the most critical ways that we can keep school buildings open.”
Still, Jordan said he couldn’t comment on the new school closure guidelines without better understanding the district’s plan to implement more widespread testing.
“In the absence of tightening up of mitigation measures like mask enforcement, and in the absence of an implementation plan for asymptomatic testing, it would be irresponsible to loosen the closure guidelines,” Jordan said.
Schools already require masking, 3-foot distancing between students, and hand washing or sanitizing.
Regardless of community transmission rates, the health department recommends teachers who aren’t fully vaccinated get tested weekly. and it’s likely setting up testing logistics will take weeks, she said.
Still, the changes are designed to keep learning activities uninterrupted as safely possible during the pandemic.
“This does not mean that there won’t be COVID in our schools. Community transmission is high enough that some students, staff, and faculty will be exposed at home or outside of the school and could bring it in,” she said.
“But with daily symptom screening, one hundred percent masking, contact tracing, and vaccinations, we can stop that person from spreading to others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.