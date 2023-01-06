Philly high schooler to receive Medal of Heroism for saving friend's life

When Cadet Second Lieutenant Kaheem Bailey-Taylor found out that he would receive the JROTC Medal of Heroism, the highest honor awarded to Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadet, he was elated.
Bailey-Taylor, who is a junior at Philadelphia Military Academy (PMA), will be given the distinguished honor by the United States Department of the Army Friday for saving a fellow cadet wounded by gunfire last summer. The award will be given to him Friday at a ceremony at the school.
“I’m honored to receive the Medal of Heroism award,” Bailey-Taylor said. “I’m not only the first cadet in PMA history to get this medal, but I’m also the first cadet in the city and state to get this medal, as well as the first African American inside the city and state to get this medal.”
PMA principal Kristian Ali said she’s proud of Bailey-Taylor’s accomplishment.
“I’m so proud of cadet Bailey-Taylor,” she added. “His actions have not only inspired his fellow cadets, but the PMA community, as well as the youth across the city,” Ali said.
It was last August when Bailey-Taylor was at a birthday party for a family member in Strawberry Mansion when gunfire erupted from inside the house.
A friend, who was at the party, was shot in the back. Bailey-Taylor immediately started first aid on his friend, which he learned in JROTC.
“I ran toward the gunfire and started triage right away,” Bailey-Taylor said.
“The police got there within 20 seconds and I rode with my fellow cadet in the police car to the hospital."
“A moment that I will never forget during that ride is when he said, ‘Bailey-Taylor, please don’t let me die.’ I’m just happy that I was there to help him and that he recovered,’” he said.
Lieutenant Colonel Russell Gallagher, commandant at PMA, said he recommended Bailey-Taylor for the Medal of Heroism.
“I went into the Army Regulations to research the requirement for the medal and Cadet Bailey-Taylor met all of the requirements,” Gallahger said. “I informed principal Ali of my intent and she approved it. We then forwarded the request all the way up the chain."
“[Bailey-Taylor] met with the four star general in charge of training and doctrine command. That general rendered him a salute of honor,” Gallagher added.
Baylor-Taylor praised his school community for being there for him during and after the shooting incident.
“ROTC instructor Sergeant First Class [Manuel] Roman, answered my phone call the night of the shooting,” Bailey-Taylor said. “He came to the hospital and stayed with me and the cadet who was injured. He made sure that we were okay; I’ll always thank him for that."
“Principal Ali made me get therapy after the shooting despite me not wanting to,” he said. “I’m glad she made me go to therapy because if she didn’t I wouldn’t be in my right state of mind right now, or would I be able to lead as a lieutenant at PMA."
“Colonel Gallagher recommended me for the medal and he has been an amazing support system. There are so many people at PMA who I know care about me and want to see me succeed,” Bailey-Taylor added.
Bailey-Taylor receiving the Medal of Heroism is just the latest distinguished honor at PMA. The school has been recognized with the highest ranking by the Department of the Army as a Gold Star, which represents the Honor Unit with Distinction (HUD) for the 2022-2023 school year.
HUD status represents a significant achievement as it places PMA among the top JROTC programs in the country. There are over 1,700 Army JROTC programs and 3,400 total JROTC programs in the U.S. and overseas.
Less than 5% of the ARMY JROTC programs achieve HUD recognition. A gold star insignia is on the cadets uniform to celebrate the honor.
PMA is one of less than a dozen public military high schools in the country and serves 320 students. As a military model school, all students enrolled in the North Philadelphia school participate in the JROTC program.
“Colonel Gallagher and the team here worked really hard to become a gold star unit of distinction, but there is still a lot of work that has to be done,” Ali said. “Although we’ve been in existence for 15 years, there’s still very little people in the city who know what PMA is about or even that it exists."
“I’m excited for the possibilities of growing the program, shedding a positive light on the program and potentially achieving our dream of having our own facility to run the program,” she added.
In the future, Bailey-Taylor will pursue a career in Homeland Security. He said the biggest advice he would give Philadelphia students is to advocate for themselves.
“We have one of the loudest voices in education so we need to raise awareness on issues that are important to us,” Bailey-Taylor said. “The best way to do that is to advocate for yourself and your needs.”
