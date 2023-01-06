When Cadet 2nd Lt. Kaheem Bailey-Taylor found out that he would receive the junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Medal of Heroism, the highest honor exclusively awarded to Army and junior ROTC cadets, he was elated.
Bailey-Taylor, who is a junior at Philadelphia Military Academy (PMA), was given the distinguished honor by the U.S. Department of the Army for saving a fellow cadet wounded by gunfire last summer. The award was given to Bailey-Taylor on Friday during a ceremony at PMA.
“I’m honored to receive the Medal of Heroism award,” Bailey-Taylor said. “I’m not only the first cadet in PMA history to get this medal, but I’m also the first cadet in the city and state to get this medal, as well as the first African American inside the city and state to get this medal.”
Academy principal Kristian Ali said she’s proud of Bailey-Taylor’s accomplishment.
“I’m so proud of Cadet Bailey-Taylor,” she added. “His actions have not only inspired his fellow cadets, but the PMA community, as well as the youth across the city,” Ali said.
It was last August when Bailey-Taylor was at a birthday party for a family member in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city and gunfire erupted from inside the house.
A friend, who was at the party, was shot in the back. Bailey-Taylor immediately started first aid on his friend, which he learned in junior ROTC.
“I ran toward the gunfire and started triage right away,” Bailey-Taylor, 17, said.
“The police got there within 20 seconds and I rode with my fellow cadet in the police car to the hospital.”
“A moment that I will never forget during that ride is when he said, ‘Bailey-Taylor, please don’t let me die.’ I’m just happy that I was there to help him and that he recovered,’” he said.
Lt. Col. Russell Gallagher, commandant at Philadelphia Military Academy, said he recommended Bailey-Taylor for the Medal of Heroism.
“I went into the Army regulations to research the requirement for the medal and Cadet Bailey-Taylor met all of the requirements,” Gallagher said. “I informed principal Ali of my intent and she approved it. We then forwarded the request all the way up the chain.”
“(Bailey-Taylor) met with the four-star general in charge of training and doctrine command. That general rendered him a salute of honor,” Gallagher added.
Baylor-Taylor praised his school community for being there for him during and after the shooting incident.
“ROTC instructor Sgt. 1st Class (Manuel) Roman, answered my phone call the night of the shooting,” Bailey-Taylor said. “He came to the hospital and stayed with me and the cadet who was injured. He made sure that we were OK; I’ll always thank him for that.”
“Principal Ali made me get therapy after the shooting despite me not wanting to,” he said. “I’m glad she made me go to therapy because if she didn’t I wouldn’t be in my right state of mind right now, or would I be able to lead as a lieutenant at PMA.”
“Col. Gallagher recommended me for the medal and he has been an amazing support system. There are so many people at PMA who I know care about me and want to see me succeed,” Bailey-Taylor added.
Bailey-Taylor receiving the Medal of Heroism is just the latest distinguished honor at Philadelphia Military Academy. The school has been recognized with the highest ranking by the Department of the Army as a Gold Star, which represents the Honor Unit with Distinction (HUD) for the 2022-2023 school year.
HUD status represents a significant achievement as it places PMA among the top JROTC programs in the country. There are over 1,700 Army JROTC programs and 3,400 total JROTC programs in the U.S. and overseas.
Less than 5% of the Army junior ROTC programs achieve HUD recognition. A gold star insignia is on the cadets’ uniforms to mark the honor.
Philadelphia Military Academy is one of less than a dozen public military high schools in the country and serves 320 students. As a military model institution, all students enrolled in the North Philadelphia school participate in the junior ROTC program.
“Col. Gallagher and the team here worked really hard to become a gold star unit of distinction, but there is still a lot of work that has to be done,” Ali said. “Although we’ve been in existence for 15 years, there’s still very little people in the city who know what PMA is about or even that it exists.”
“I’m excited for the possibilities of growing the program, shedding a positive light on the program and potentially achieving our dream of having our own facility to run the program,” she added.
In the future, Bailey-Taylor will pursue a career in homeland security. He said the biggest advice he would give other Philadelphia students is to advocate for themselves.
“We have one of the loudest voices in education so we need to raise awareness on issues that are important to us,” Bailey-Taylor said. “The best way to do that is to advocate for yourself and your needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.