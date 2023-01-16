The Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr. Association for Nonviolence Inc., was back in full effect for this year's observance of the King holiday.
This was the first time since the pandemic that the Philadelphia King Association has been able to present their annual awards banquet as it had in the past.
“We are so pleased to be able to bring our celebration of Dr. King back to the level that we feel is deserving of him," said Joye Nottage, executive director of the Philadelphia Martin Luther King, Jr. Association for Nonviolence.
Even during the pandemic, leaders of the nonprofit started under the direction of the late C. DeLores Tucker and commissioned by Coretta Scott King, the widow of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., still carried out the annual symbolic tapping of the Liberty Bell at noon.
A couple hundred spectators gathered to watch the 38th Annual National Bell Ringing ceremony. Before them sat news anchors like CBS 3’s Janelle Burrell, members of the clergy like the Rev. Dr. Tony Hart of Grand Old Gospel Fellowship, and several elected officials such as U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans and state Sen. Sharif Street, dignitaries and passersby alike shared the moment of pause for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The tradition to honor King was enacted at the request of his late wife Coretta Scott King to further immortalize his "I have a Dream" speech.
“Let freedom ring from Stone Mountain of Georgia. Let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain of Tennessee. Let freedom ring from every hill and molehill of Mississippi. From every mountainside, let freedom ring,” said the Rev. Martin L. King Jr. from the Lincoln Memorial in August 1963. This year will mark the 60th anniversary of the historic Washington, D.C., address.
Dignitaries took turns speaking of King’s selflessness, service to the nation and the sacrifices he made to leave the world a better place for everyone. It was remarked how King was no stranger to Philadelphia, having made several meaningful visits, but he made at least one stop to the Liberty Bell in 1959. His visit to the Liberty Bell marked a historic link between a physical symbol of liberty and a human embodiment of it.
“Dr. King gave his entire life so that we could stand at the Liberty Bell,” said Lorina Marshall-Blake, president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation. “When he said let freedom ring, he was all inclusive. He wanted everybody to be a part of his dream. And he didn’t just want people to dream but to dream big.”
She said that it's important to encourage the next generation of leaders to continue the fight for civil rights.
“We need to tell our children the story of all that has occurred,” Marshall-Blake said. “Whether they want to hear it or not, we need to encourage them. Don’t just tell them, show them. Tell our kids that they’re going to be great and that greatness is within them.”
The most powerful moment was when Harold and Sue Rosenthal tapped the Liberty Bell with as they wore white gloves to symbolize "letting freedom ring" in the United States.
The couple works with the Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr. Association for Nonviolence and are longtime supporters of the civil rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s. They are also current members of the board of directors of the Philadelphia Martin Luther King Association for Nonviolence Inc.
This year, the Philadelphia MLK Association also honored three individuals with the 2023 Drum Major Award. The award recipients were Emmy Award winner, Natasha Brown, co-anchor of CBS-3 News at 4; Chad Dion Lassiter, executive director of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission; and Ernest Garrett, president of AFSCME District Council-33. The C. DeLores Tucker Volunteer Award was given to Aaron Merrill and Rachel Merrill, who have volunteered for over 10 years with the MLK Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.