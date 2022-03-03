The business of refinancing home mortgages rose by more than 200% in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware in 2020 during the pandemic, but for Black, low- and moderate-income homeowners, the growth was between 50% and 75%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.
In a low-interest rate environment, refinancing mortgages are important during an economic downturn, brought on by the pandemic, because they can reduce a homeowner’s monthly mortgage payment, cash flow and even lower the risk of default.
For example, if you had a 30-year, fixed rate, $100,000 mortgage for three years with an interest rate of 6.5% and you refinanced with a rate of 5%, you would save $114 a month or about $29,000 for the life of the loan, according to Freddie Mac Mortgage. With this savings, closing costs can be paid up front or worked into your monthly mortgage payment.
In January 2021, interest rates on a 30-year, fixed rate loan fell to an historic low of 2.65%, before rising again, making it an ideal time to refinance. Several area bankers said they expect 2022 to be a big year for the refinancing business.
The report, released by the Federal Reserve Bank on Tuesday explores the disparities by race and income in the refinancing mortgage business in the tri-state area.
According to the report, Black and low- and moderate-income homeowners were denied refinance mortgages at a higher rate than applicants overall.
For Black homeowners, the most common reason for being denied a refinance mortgage was poor credit history, the report stated. For low and moderate income homeowners, the most common reason for being denied was a high debt to income ratio.
“These findings inform the public policy conversation around the role of refinance mortgage supply and accessibility in supporting homeowners during economically challenging times,” said Kyle Demaria, author of the Federal Reserve report, in a statement.
“We recognize that there is a significant gap between white, non-Hispanic and minority homeownership rate across the U.S.,” said Ernest Campbell, Wells Fargo mortgage market manager for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “Systemic inequalities across the housing sector that go back decades have created those homeownership gaps and have a ripple effect in the home lending industry, even as it applies to refinances.”
Campbell said in the last 10 years, “we’re very proud that Wells Fargo has originated more home loans to Black and Hispanic consumers than any other bank and is one of the top lenders overall.”
In fact, he said, Kristy Fercho, head of Wells Fargo Home Lending and Chair of the Mortgage Bankers Association, recently wrote an opinion piece for American Banker and National Mortgage News that covered some of the key issues and what the industry is doing to address them.
For example, Fercho said in her article, that Wells Fargo is working hard to close those gaps and to create a more inclusive housing system through focused outreach efforts and new offerings, including:
Wells Fargo’s Community HMC program provides a mortgage presence in bank branches to conduct community outreach through seminars, workshops and other visible activities to meet customers where they are on their financial journey to homeownership
In 2021 we launched the Wells Fargo Dream.Plan.Home.SM mortgage, which offers a down payment as low as 3% and supports approval of those with non-traditional credit.
The Dream. Plan. Home.SM closing cost credit — currently available in eight markets — may provide up to $5,000 towards non-recurring closing costs making it easier for low- and moderate-income families to purchase a home.
The NeighborhoodLIFT down payment assistance program provides a forgivable, zero-interest down payment loan with no required payments that eligible homebuyers in select markets may use the for the down payment and closing costs of a home mortgage loan.
During the pandemic, which began in 2019, many homeowners suffered loss of jobs and earnings in the following year that hurt their financial security, the report stated. But not all households experienced the same financial shock from of the pandemic because some occupations and industries were affected more than others, such as the restaurant business.
For example, employment rates dropped the most for Black and Hispanic men and women in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, in particular those with a high school diploma or less, the report stated.
According to the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey, about 12% of homeowners reported that they were not caught up on their mortgage payments and about 15% percent said they did not think they would be able to make next month’s mortgage payment.
These rates were higher for Black, Hispanic and low-income homeowners.
During the pandemic, the federal government provided assistance to financially distressed homeowners. For instance, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act established the guidelines so homeowners with federally-backed mortgages would be eligible to delay payments with risk of foreclosure. This law also created a foreclosure moratorium on properties with federally backed mortgages that remained in effect until July 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.