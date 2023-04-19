Philly education leader David P. Hardy named Girard College interim president

The co-founder and retired CEO of Boys Latin Charter School in West Philadelphia has been named the interim president of Girard College.
The Board of Directors of City Trusts announced Wednesday that David P. Hardy will be the interim president to lead the historic boarding school in North Philadelphia, which provides education for nearly 300 students in grades 1 through 12 who come from families headed by a single parent or guardian.
Hardy will assume his duties April 25. F. Christopher Goins resigned as Girard’s president in March due to personal reasons.
“As we continue to move Girard Forward, we are pleased to announce the appointment of David. P. Hardy as interim president of Girard College,” said president of the Board of Directors of City Trusts Bernard W. Smalley and chair of Girard’s College Committee Lynette M. Brown-Sow in a joint statement.
“Under Mr. Hardy’s leadership, we will continue to move Girard forward, reaffirming its connection to the community and maximizing opportunities for our students to be successful,” the statement said.
As an education leader, Hardy co-founded Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia charter school, which is Pennsylvania’s first and only single-gender charter school, in 2007.
After retiring from Boys Latin, he served as executive director of Excellent Schools PA, a school choice advocacy organization. He also is the principal of a consulting practice, Parkway Educational Consultants.
He currently serves on several boards including the Center for Education Reform, the Pennsylvania State Coalition of Public Charter Schools, Independence Mission Schools and Ad Prima Charter School, which he chairs.
He is a member of the Steering Committee for the Freedom Coalition for Charter Schools and on the boards of the North Carolina Outward Bound School and the Holocaust Awareness Museum and Education Center.
He is also a Distinguished Senior Fellow with the Commonwealth Foundation, a founding board member of the Philadelphia Schools Partnership and a former board member of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools and the Black Alliance for Educational Options.
