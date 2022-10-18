Philadelphia’s district attorney’s office announced Tuesday that District Attorney Larry Krasner has accepted an invitation to publicly testifying in front of the state select committee investigating his office on the grounds of impeachment.
According to a news release sent from Krasner’s office, the district attorney was sent an invitation by the chairman of the Select Committee to Restore Law and Order to testify October 21st in a private hearing where the public will receive no access to the DA’s testimony.
According to the release, legal counsel on behalf of the district attorney’s office sent a letter back to committee chair Rep. John Lawrence accepting the invitation with the exception that Krasner's testimony be made available to the public.
In the letter sent to committee chairman Rep. Lawrence, legal counsel representing the district attorney asserted that since the committee already conducted a series of hearings related to the investigation that were made available to the public, “the proposed hearing involving District Attorney Krasner should be no different.”
“District Attorney Krasner should be afforded the same opportunity to give a statement and answer questions at a public hearing, said legal counsel in the letter to Rep. Lawrence. “The Chairman’s invitation for a hearing in Executive Session, which is a ‘meeting from which the public is excluded’ (65 Pa.C.S.A. § 703), is improper and unfair to the public, the DAO, and District Attorney Krasner, especially since his testimony involves matters of public concern.”
Krasner also provided a statement on the invitation, classifying the committee’s decision to have him give his testimony in private as “curious”.
“I am stating today as I have stated in the past that I am happy to answer questions from the Committee in a public hearing,” said Krasner in the statement. “Philadelphians and all Pennsylvanians who love democracy and cherish their right to vote deserve a transparent and public hearing, before the Pennsylvania House of Representatives takes any action aimed at erasing Philly’s votes.”
In a statement sent to the Tribune, House Republican Caucus spokesperson Jason Gottesman said, "Given the District Attorney’s unwillingness to participate in executive session, there will be no Committee meeting on October 21, 2022."
"The District Attorney does not decide the manner in which the Select Committee operates," said Gottesman. "The Committee will continue to pursue its investigation in accordance with the mandate provided by House Resolution 216, which was approved by a bipartisan majority of the House.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.