Dawud Bey

Dawud Bey stands in front of the 18-unit apartment building on North Broad Street that he built from the ground up. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Inside a modern two-bedroom apartment on North Broad Street, developer Dawud Bey walks around with a strip of blue painter’s tape, tearing off small pieces to mark spots that haven’t been cleaned to his standards.

In the coming days, the place will be professionally photographed so that the 18-unit development, Bey’s biggest to date, can be marketed to prospective tenants.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.