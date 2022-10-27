A deputy sheriff from Philadelphia’s sheriff office was arrested and charged for illegally trafficking firearms and selling firearms to a person unlawfully within the United States.
In court documents, federal prosecutors allege two of the guns Ahmad sold to an FBI informant on Oct. 13 were involved in the Sept. 27 Roxborough High School shooting after a football scrimmage that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured four teens, ages 14 to 17.
In a release Thursday from the Eastern District United States Attorney General's office, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that 29-year-old Samir Ahmad was arrested Oct. 19 by federal authorities. According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing.
“As alleged, Samir Ahmad abused his authority — to the greatest extent possible — as a sworn law enforcement officer,” Romero said in the release. “The defendant was allegedly illegally selling firearms on the street to at least one person who was not permitted to possess them, adding fuel to the already-incendiary fire of deadly gun violence in the City of Philadelphia.”
“The idea of a sworn public servant so blatantly undermining public safety is reprehensible,” said Jacqueline Maguire, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division, in the release. “Philadelphia is awash in illegal guns, which are being used to commit violent crimes, so every weapon we can take off the street and every trafficker we can lock up makes a difference.”
According to the release, Ahmad was arrested and charged following his alleged sale of two semiautomatic handguns to a confidential informant while still employed by the Sheriff’s Office.
Ahmad was hired by the Sheriff's Office in February 2018. In a statement released by Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, Ahmad was hired by the office prior to her tenure.
“Former Deputy Sheriff Samir Ahmad was hired in February 2018 under the previous administration,” said Bilal in the statement. “On Oct. 19, 2022, he was served with a 30-day notice of intent to dismiss for repeat violations of the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office of directives, policies and procedures.”
“As always, the Office of the Sheriff will continue to cooperate with local, state and federal authorities,” the statement continued.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also weighed in on the arrest.
“The charges against the defendant, a former Philadelphia Sheriff’s Deputy, are incredibly disturbing and allege outrageous conduct that stands in stark contrast with everything society expects from law enforcement officers," Outlaw said in a statement. "While the illegal street sale of any firearm is reprehensible in and of itself, the investigation into how these particular weapons came into the possession of the defendant is still underway. The Philadelphia Police Department will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure that all of those responsible for this heinous crime are taken into custody."
If convicted, Ahmad could face the maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.
It was not immediately clear if Ahmad has an attorney.
