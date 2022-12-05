Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and his legal team said Monday that the impeachment proceedings against him by Pennsylvania lawmakers are "unlawful."
Krasner has filed two separate lawsuits in Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court asking that the court declare the impeachment proceedings unlawful and for the court to halt the proceedings all together.
During a virtual news conference Monday, Krasner’s attorney Michael Satin told reporters that he believes the law is on their side and that they are optimistic about the court ruling in their favor.
“Under Pennsylvania law, all matters pending at the end of a general assembly do not carry over to the next general assembly," Satin said. “This is what we view as very simple, straightforward and clear grounds for declaring the impeachment proceedings ... unlawful.”
According to Satin, there are three reasons why the court should dismiss the impeachment proceedings against Krasner.
The first reason he lists is that state legislators failed to adopt the articles of impeachment before the end of the last legislative session, meaning those articles of impeachment can't carry over into the new legislative session.
Satin also said that the state Constitution does not give the general assembly the authority to remove locally elected officials.
“Only the governor and civil officers may be impeached by the general assembly,” Satin said. “The Philadelphia district attorney is not a civil officer but is instead a local officer.”
Lastly, Satin said that the articles of impeachment filed against Krasner do not indicate any misbehavior within office that warrant removal from office.
“Misbehavior in office means criminal conduct, including either a failure to perform a positive ministerial duty or the performance of a discretionary duty with improper motive," Satin said. “The allegations in these articles of impeachment do not come anywhere close to alleging conduct that constitutes misbehavior in office.”
During the news conference, Krasner told reporters that he sees the impeachment as attacks on progressive-minded prosecutors and democracy.
“What this is really about is undermining the foundations of our institutions and of democracy,” said Krasner during the news conference. “It's really about normalizing an assault on our country.”
The state Senate voted along party lines to formally accept the articles of impeachment last week, setting Jan. 18 as the date for Krasner’s impeachment trial.
According to state legislators, Krasner's progressive policies are predominantly to blame for Philadelphia's significant increase in violent crime.
The state Senate has required Krasner to respond to their trial summons in writing by Dec. 21.
When asked what would he do if the lawsuit isn’t considered before the date of the required response, Krasner said “we will be answering fully and appropriately in the timing of the matter.”
