Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner claimed victory in the Democratic primary on Tuesday night, with a large lead over challenger Carlos Vega, who shortly before midnight conceded the race.
A win would nearly guarantee Krasner's re-election in November and another four years for his social justice reform agenda. The race was seen as an early referendum on a progressive movement to overhaul the criminal justice system not only in Philadelphia, but nationally.
Late Tuesday, Krasner appeared to be on his way to a second term, with about 65% of the vote at 11:30 p.m. His biggest obstacle to victory on Election Night proved not to be Vega, but malfunctioning vote-counting machines.
Krasner greeted a small group of supporters shortly after 11 p.m. during a gathering at the Sonesta Hotel in Center City. During a speech, he claimed victory and promised four more years of reform for the city's criminal justice system.
Vega did not allow members of the media to attend his Election Night event in the Far Northeast section of Philadelphia. He issued a statement that said "my campaign was first and foremost about lifting up the voice of victims who have been forgotten by the current Administration. I hope they were heard."
