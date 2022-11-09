District Attorney Larry Krasner announced his office’s latest round of gun violence prevention grants to be given to various community organizations from the Philadelphia area.
According to Krasner’s office, this is the seventh round of grants being given to organizations through its Violence Prevention Initiative.
"In the midst of a wave of tragic gun violence, it's easy to stray away from the notion that prevention remains an important tool -- but that would be a mistake," said Krasner. "While my office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who commit violence, this administration will also continue working on long-term solutions to this public health and safety crisis. This latest round of violence prevention grants is part of that strategy."
According to Krasner, grant selection is a “complicated process” in which the Philadelphia foundation, a nonprofit community foundation specializing in grantmaking, checking applications and providing recommendations based on “various criteria.”
The grants are then distributed to community organizations serving the Philadelphia area with smaller budgets (defined by having less than $5 million) and are dedicated towards violence prevention.
“This is in fact the result of a lot of work that goes on within the district attorney’s office," said Krasner. “We do not randomly give out money.”
During the weekly gun crime update, Krasner highlighted Philadelphia’s declining homicide rate, attributing it towards the lessening effects of the pandemic.
"It is encouraging to see what I guess we all should've expected from the beginning," said Krasner. "Which is that when society starts to return to normal, things get better."
The district attorney’s violence prevention initiative began giving out grants in May 2021 through its forfeiture fund, money collected by the DA’s office from various criminal investigations.
“Within our office it is also a lot of work to make sure that there is a commitment to the money being used for proper services and that there is accountability.”
According to the office, this round of grants totals $250,000. Overall, the office says they have disbursed over $1 million to more than 45 community organizations.
This round of grants saw 12 different community organizations receive checks ranging from $10,000-$45,000.
Marion Campbell, co-founder of Eddie's House, was one of the grants recipients, receiving a $40,000 grant from the district attorney’s office for her organization.
Eddie’s house is an organization that helps youth who have aged out of foster care become self-sustaining by providing transitional housing, re-entry support, and mentoring programming.
"Eddie's House has evolved from solely providing foster care into a variety of restorative practices," said Campbell. "Our mission has always been about empowering others, be they individuals or families. With this critically important grant, we will be able to continue providing services to the communities we serve and improving the lives of young people."
