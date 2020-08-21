When thousands of people march in Washington, D.C., next week to demonstrate their commitment to fighting for criminal justice and against police brutality, a pair of Philadelphians wants to make sure the marchers will be socially distanced, protected from the heat and hidden from cameras.
Alison McGill-Higgins and J.C. Sager are raising money to send 10,000 black umbrellas to the National Action Network, which is organizing the ”Get Off Our Necks” Commitment March.
The two cousins call their effort “Shade for Change” and they have set up a GoFundMe fundraising website to raise $25,000 to buy the umbrellas. They had raised more than $6,800 as of Thursday afternoon.
“When J.C. had this idea, it offered the perfect opportunity for me to support the protesters — not only in a symbolic way but in a tangible way because August is unpredictable, so that could mean rain or it could mean that it’s 90 degrees,” McGill-Higgins said.
The small black umbrellas not only protect protesters from elements, but they also serve as a de facto armor for the day.
“The umbrella aids in social distancing because obviously it’s difficult to walk close to anybody with an umbrella and I really like the visual of these black umbrellas down in D.C., showing how united this movement really is,” McGill-Higgins said.
The National Action Network will distribute the umbrellas at the march, McGill-Higgins and Sager said. About 100,000 people are currently expected to participate in the march on Friday, Aug. 28, according to a permit obtained by the organization.
Sager said several things inspired his idea of “Shade for Change.”
“I’m a former EMT, so aside from the health aspects of social distancing and shade from the brutal August sun, I needed to do this for my boys. That was hugely important for me,” he said. Sager has three young sons.
Sager described himself as a “privileged white guy from the Philly ‘burbs” and said he has grappled with how to use that privilege for good for most of his life, especially since he became a father.
“I can’t look my three boys in the eyes every day and know that I did nothing to help create the change that I want to see — not only for my sons and their future, but also for my cousin Allison, who has a young Black son, and honestly for all the kids in the country,” he said. “There’s just too much hate and you know I get a lot of ideas, but this one is one that could make an enormous impact.”
McGill-Higgins said the best thing about “Shade for Change” is that it offers a way for people who can’t participate in the march to get involved.
“I have a son who was born prematurely, and family members who are considered high-risk individuals in terms of coronavirus. I was really feeling conflicted about the ways in which I was able to get involved and show my support for the Black Lives Matter movement, knowing that it was risky to go physically to the protests. It made me sad because I felt like I was not showing up in the way that I wanted to be able to,” she said.
McGill-Higgins said she feels lucky to have allies like Sager in her family.
“Going back as far as the 2016 elections, there were people who were concerned about going home for Thanksgiving because, you know, the turmoil that was going to bring up on both sides of the aisle and I feel very very lucky that was not my experience. I am surrounded by people who are open, welcoming and embrace everyone. J.C. is no different in that regard,” she said.
As a mom, McGill-Higgins sees the “Shade for Change” project and the upcoming march as tangible things she can show her young son and offer him as hope for the future.
“My dad and mom were both very involved in the Civil Rights movement, and I truly never thought that there would be the second coming of that in my lifetime,” she said. “While that can be discouraging, it makes me hopeful to see marches like this. When my son is in middle or high school, he may learn about this and hopefully, it will be similar to me learning about the original Civil Rights movement, meaning that it’ll be a thing of the past and he’ll be surprised that people were treated this way.”
