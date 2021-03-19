Civil rights attorneys in Philadelphia have asked a federal judge to order the city to halt pedestrian stops, sometimes known as “stop-and-frisk” — for “quality of life” offenses, including littering, panhandling, and carrying open liquor containers — saying the practice is rife with racial disparities.
Per a motion filed Thursday as part of an ongoing civil rights case, police officers would be told not to conduct a pedestrian stop unless a person refuses to stop what they’re doing. Civil rights attorney David Rudovsky, whose law firm filed the motion along with the ACLU, said most of these violations can be resolved with a simple request instead of a stop that could result in a summary offense.
“They can just tell the person to move on. And in fact, we think they do that in many cases,” said Rudovsky. “If the person doesn’t comply, then you can do a stop.”
The motion also indicates the city has already agreed to appoint new “accountability officers” in each police district to monitor the racial disparities in stops.
The latest filings are part of a federal consent decree brokered a decade ago, when the ACLU of Pennsylvania and a team of civil rights attorneys began tracking the Philadelphia Police Department’s use of pedestrian stop-and-frisks with the goal of eliminating its unlawful use. Under the terms of the decree, an officer must “reasonably believe” that someone has broken the law before making a stop, and must have “reasonable suspicion” that a suspect is armed and could harm them before patting them down, according to police department policy.
Since the start of the consent decree, the total number of illegal stops has significantly declined. Although they make up a small fraction of all police stops, about 40% to 45% of pedestrian stops stem from quality of life offenses — low-level offenses Rudovsky and his team say are a waste of police resources and an ongoing source of racial disparities.
More than 90% of these quality of life stops are of people of color, most often Black people, said Rudovsky. Roughly 44% of Philadelphia’s population is Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“So you had two problems here. The stops were unnecessary to begin with and they’re driving large racial disparities,” said Rudovsky.
A spokesperson for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 declined to comment.
City has made some changes, but not others
Lawyers for the City have not filed a legal response to the motion. But, in a statement, mayoral spokesperson Mike Dunn said the “city and the [Philadelphia Police Department] believe additional analysis and community input is necessary before taking any type of restrictive action on quality of life enforcement.”
“The Administration is committed to seeking this community input as we continue in our efforts to improve our policies and practices to uphold the Constitutional rights of our residents,” he added.
However, over the past summer, after many years of debate, the City agreed that its use of stop-and-frisk is not only a driver of racial disparities, but that the practice “demonstrates as well systemic racial bias,” according to court documents.
In response, the City was ordered to develop an action plan designed to address these issues.
The action plan concluded that stops for quality of life offenses were “an inefficient law enforcement activity.”
Under that plan, the city has also agreed in principle to assign specially-trained “accountability officers” to five police districts designated by both parties; evaluate the work of those accountability officers; provide annual trainings that review the consent decree and legal standards for stop-and-frisk; and review randomly selected stops and accompanying body-cam footage.
Thursday’s court filing would also ask the court to order the city to take additional measures to discipline officers who violate the settlement agreement.
Rudovsky and his team also want commanders and supervisors to periodically report out the reasons for racial disparities in their “areas of command,” as well as provide details for how they are ensuring their subordinates are complying with the federal consent decree, specifically when it comes to removing racial bias from stop-and-frisk practices.
But to date, the City has not agreed to restrict pedestrian stops for quality of life offenses, prompting the ACLU and Rudovsky’s team to file Thursday’ motion. City Council member Isaiah Thomas, who said he had personally been stopped numerous times, has separately authored legislation seeking a similar end to low-level car stops as a means to reduce “racial profiling.”
On Friday, Thomas said he viewed the latest filing as complementary to his legislation.
“Whether a stop-and-frisk on the street or a motor vehicle stop in a car, these practices do not make Philadelphia safer and further the divide between police and the community they are meant to protect,” he said. “The data, from the ACLU and the police themselves, show that these practices do not keep the public safe and unfairly target those who look like me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.