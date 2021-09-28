The School District of Philadelphia and Board of Education have outlined plans to search for a new superintendent.
After extensive personal reflection, Superintendent William Hite Jr. has announced that he will not be renewing his contract when his term ends in August 2022.
“We’ve come a long way since I’ve joined the school district in 2012 but I’m the first to say there is still tremendous work to be done,” he said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon at district headquarters.
“This school year is and will continue to be a challenging one. We have dealt with significant challenges already but despite these challenges, our responsibility and commitment of this Philadelphia community remains clear," Hite said. "We will do everything we can to keep our school buildings safely open so we can continue to welcome and care for our young people each day in person.”
Members of the school board gave an overview of the superintendent search timeline during the news conference.
“The board’s first step in the formal search is a strategic, well-planned and inclusive public engagement process that offers a robust schedule of opportunities for Philadelphia parents, teachers, school district employees, community members and other partners to share what they desire in a new superintendent,” school board vice president Leticia Egea-Hinton said.
The entire process is expected to take about six months. The superintendent search will be handled by a professional search firm that the Board of Education will hire.
The board will host 17 public listening sessions from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17 throughout 10 Councilmanic districts. Once input has been gathered, the formal search process will begin in November and the final candidates are slated to be identified by mid-winter 2022. The new superintendent should be appointed and announced by Feb. 1.
The board is establishing an 11-member Superintendent Search Advisory Committee in order to include diverse voices in a review of candidates. The committee will include one school district teacher, one current principal, two current guardians of District students, two current students and participants from the local charter school community, organized labor, higher education, business and education advocacy.
The announcement of Hite’s departure has received mixed reaction from elected officials.
During the news conference, Mayor Jim Kenney thanked Hite for his years in the position.
“His diligent leadership and service to our city’s children for nearly a decade has made it possible for Philadelphia’s schools to be given a new chapter,” he said. “I know that he will continue to move the district forward during this year’s transition.
“Dr. Hite and I share the belief that our city’s students deserve every opportunity and every support that we can offer,” Kenney said. “I have been grateful for this partnership as we align the city and school district services to better support Philadelphia’s children and families.”
He highlighted some of Hite’s achievements such as leading the district’s transition in governance from the School Reform Commission to the local school board, stewarding the city’s historical investments in education and free Internet access for students.
“This is a legacy that has benefited countless families across our city,” Kenney continued.
At-Large City Councilmember Kendra Brooks disagreed and said Hite's decision not to renew his contract comes as a relief to many school community members who have been repeatedly failed by the district’s leadership over the past decade.
“During Hite’s tenure, Philadelphia saw an unprecedented number of neighborhood schools shuttered, a sharp rise in the tide of school privatization, and repeatedly botched attempts to remediate toxic building conditions across the city,” she said in a statement. “While Dr. Hite still has 10 months remaining in his contract, my sincere hope is that this change in leadership can be more than just symbolic and spark real change in the district’s approach to decision-making and to school-community relationships.”
The councilmember emphasized how important it is for the superintendent hunt to be an open process.
“It is essential that the search for a new superintendent include the voices and experiences of school community members and not take place behind closed doors,” Brooks said.
“It is essential that the new superintendent have real experience in schools that serve working class and poor neighborhoods, a demonstrated track record of listening to these communities, and a commitment to transforming the status quo, which has been failing communities like mine for generations.”
She said it’s essential that City Council’s Education Committee be engaged during the search for a new superintendent to ensure transparency and equity throughout the process.
“Dr. Hite came to Philadelphia at a difficult time, with looming budget deficits, structural challenges, and little support from either Harrisburg or Washington," Council President Darrell Clarke and Education Committee Chair Maria Quiñones Sanchez said in a joint statement.
“He earned our confidence and helped steer the path towards local control and fiscal clarity. Dr. Hite offered stability, and now will help lead the district through a critically important transition to a new leader next year.”
Hite, 60, has been one of the longest-tenured superintendents in the history of a district that educates nearly 120,000 students in more than 200 schools.
He came to Philadelphia in June 2012 from Prince George’s County Public Schools, Maryland’s second-largest school district, where he was superintendent.
