The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity announced Monday the candidates it will be supporting for the general election.
The group announced its endorsement for the re-election of District Attorney Larry Krasner and City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart at the North Philadelphia union headquarters of Teamsters Local 502, Commonwealth Association of School Administrators.
“The Black Clergy is urging the re-election of District Attorney Larry Krasner and City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, two elected officials that have served the city well during their tenure in office,” said Black Clergy President Robert Collier.
Among the endorsed candidates for Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas are: Maurice Houston, Nick Kamau, Cateria McCabe, Craig Levin, A. Nicolle Phillips, John Podava and Caroline Turner.
For Pennsylvania judicial seats, Maria McLaughlin received an endorsement for Supreme Court, Judge Timika Lane for Superior Court, and Judge Lori Dumas and Judge David Lee Spurgeon for Commonwealth Court.
All candidates who were endorsed for the general election were also endorsed by the group for the primary election in May. The candidates were interviewed by the Black Clergy’s Political Action Committee.
“One final push, we believe, can also make a difference in getting people to do their civic duty on election day,” said Chairman of the Political Action Committee of the Black Clergy Wayne Weathers. "We’re urging everyone who registered to vote to go to the polls and vote Tuesday.”
Collier also encouraged all registered voters who did not vote by mail to vote at the polls.
“If you already registered to vote, you shouldn’t let anything stop you from getting to the polls tomorrow,” Collier said. “The actual process of in-person voting has run pretty smoothly in our city in the last two elections, even in spite of the pandemic.
“The three Philadelphia city commissioners that we have, have worked diligently to make sure that all the polling places in our city are clean, that there’s plenty of hand sanitizer available at the polling places, and face masks are required,” he said.
“If voters happen to incur any lines at some polling places, social distancing is still being advised. Bottom line, people need to come out and vote and exercise your rights as an American citizen,” he added. “No excuses. No complaints. Come out and vote.”
If you still have your mail-in ballot, it's too late to mail it. The postmark doesn't count. You have to personally deliver it to the County Board of Elections office, a satellite office, or drop box no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Polls open at 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’re in line by 8 p.m., you can vote.
To report any election concerns (such as intimidation, interference, illegal voting, or unlawful electioneering), please contact the District Attorney’s Election Task Force at 215-686-9641.
