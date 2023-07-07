The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area added 90,600 non-farm jobs over the past 12 months through May for a total of 3 million jobs, according to recently released U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Of the jobs added over the past year, major drivers were in health care and hospitality. Health services and private education added 31,600 jobs, while leisure and hospitality added 24,200 jobs.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

