School District of Philadelphia students could return to in-person classes five days a week by the fall semester, district officials announced Wednesday.
A full return to classes, slated for August 31, will be contingent on federal and local health authorities relaxing all social distancing requirements at schools, Superintendent William Hite said.
The change would be the first time students would be learning in person five days a week since March of last year, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the district to go virtual. In addition, the current hybrid learning plan would be phased out for the next school year, Hite said.
