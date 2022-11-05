An African-American history buff, Anthony Phillips studied grassroots leaders such as the late activists Roxanne Jones, David P. Richardson Jr. and the Rev. Leon Sullivan, who headed Zion Baptist Church for about 40 years.
According to Phillips, he will seek to model their grassroots approach.
“They understood that it’s important for you to be connected to people,” Phillips said. “They were working to ensure that people from working class backgrounds were always in the forefront of policy.”
He made his comments in an editorial board meeting with reporters and editors at The Philadelphia Tribune.
Jones was a state senator in the 3rd District from 1985 to 1996 and Richardson was a Democratic state representative in the 201st District from 1973 to 1995.
Phillips, executive director at Youth Action and director of pre-college programs at TeenSHARP, is the Democratic nominee for the 9th Councilmatic District. He is seeking to replace Cherelle L. Parker, who resigned in September to run for mayor.
Philips, 33, is also a Democratic committee person in the 50th Ward. The 9th District includes parts of the Northwest and Northeast Philadelphia.
A former state representative representing the 200th District from 2005 to 2015, Parker was elected to City Council in 2015.
Parker and fellow Council members, Allan Domb, Derek Green, both at-large members and Maria Quiñones Sánchez, who represented the 7th District, all recently resigned and plan to run for mayor. Only Domb has not officially announced his campaign.
Phillips will join Quetcy Lozada, vice president at Esperanza, a nonprofit community group, who was also chosen by Democratic ward leaders and as a nominee to be on the ballot Nov. 8, to replace Sanchez. The party also chose longtime Council aide Sharon Vaughn and Jimmy Harrity, an aide to state Sen. Sharif Street, D-3rd District, as at-large or citywide nominees.
For his part, Phillips said, the nonprofits that he heads, help students from underserved communities get scholarships to attend college and develop leadership skills, so he will continue to place emphasis on education, as a way to improve the community.
But Phillips said he is also concerned about improving the commercial corridors in the neighborhood that could generate jobs and boost community pride.
Phillips said his grandmother moved to Philadelphia in the 1950s from South Carolina for a better life. He was reared by a single mother in the Nicetown section of North Philadelphia and later moved to Mount Airy and attended a private high school. His mother worked two jobs to pay the tuition.
By doing so, she instilled in Phillips the importance of education and sacrifice.
“When I got to Mount Airy, things started to suddenly change for me,” Phillips said. “My mother would say ‘go get your education.’ I took school a little bit more seriously.”
So Phillips received his bachelor’s degree from a small college in Maine and earned a master’s degree from Yale University. And he is currently working on a doctorate at the University of Massachusetts, studying the Black church. Phillips volunteers as a bus driver at Salem Baptist Church in Abington, where he is a congregant.
As a teenager, a trip to The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum in Baltimore piqued his interest in Black history. It features prominent African Americans and other Black historical figures.
Virtually assured of being elected because of the heavily Democratic 9th District, Phillips will likely serve the remaining year in Council and run for a full term in the May 2023 primary election.
Phillips said he plans to listen to his neighbors and will also look to history in order to be effective as a leader.
“Honestly being held accountable for delivering to our people and our community is something that is important to me,” Phillips said. “Whatever I can do to make sure that I am listening and doing is essential.”
For example, he said he wants to build on programs such as OIC of Philadelphia, one the region’s oldest job training organizations and a brain child of Sullivan.
“Those are things that we can emulate or model,” Phillips said. “We do know things in the past have worked. Of course we need to build new things for the future and be innovative. But we need to look at our history and things that have impacted our future.”
