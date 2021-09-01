The city’s top cop expects the return of children to school buildings will help police going into the fall.
“It makes it easier for us to know where kids are, hold those … accountable, and then to communicate any issues that we see to be preventive,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on Wednesday.
During a weekly city update on gun violence, the city's top cop said that school closures last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic proved “very difficult” to account for where children were.
The first day of in-person learning for School District of Philadelphia students was Tuesday amid a record rise in gun violence this year and an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the more transmissible delta variant.
The arrival of the pandemic in March 2020 led to school closures and the shift to virtual learning, which extended through the majority of the 2020-21 school year for most students.
In total, the city has logged 357 homicides as of Wednesday, up 18% over the same time last year, according to the police department’s online dashboard. Homicides reached a three-decade high last year (499).
As of Sunday, 1,535 people have been shot in the City of Brotherly Love, up 15% over the same time last year, according to police data.
Homicides were down 15% during the four-week stretch between Aug. 2 and Sunday compared to the four weeks prior, while the number of shooting victims was down 23%, Deputy Police Commissioner Joel Dales said.
Cops have made 1,799 arrests for illegally possessing a firearm as of Monday, up 54% compared for the same time last year, he said.
