Local leaders are giving positive reviews for Danielle Outlaw as she announced her departure as the city’s police commissioner on Tuesday.
Credited with reducing the number of illegal guns on the city’s streets, Outlaw thanked the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and law-enforcement tie-ins in their role helping the department.
“We enforce the law as it is written,” she said. “It is up to other entities after that. Every year since I've been here we have reduced the number of crime guns on the streets. Then every time you turn around, there is another one. It is important to let people know that there are serious consequences when they carry illegal guns on the streets."
Outlaw said she was proud of the improvements during her tenure, like "fewer complaints against police, ensuring the health and wellness of our employees, and seeing the Police Department through some of the most difficult challenges.”
The new interim police commissioner, former First Deputy John M. Stanford Jr., is scheduled to start Sept. 23.
Outlaw will join the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as deputy chief security officer, following her last day as Philadelphia police commissioner Sept. 22, according to the mayor’s office.
Since New Jersey and New York are relatively nearby, "I won't be far away from Philadelphia, forever," Outlaw said. "There is a culture in Philadelphia that is not the same, everywhere.
“The hard work, resilience and professionalism of our force is truly commendable,” she continued. “Our team has shown incredible adaptability and has worked tirelessly to maintain our pillars of organizational excellence, crime prevention and reduction and community engagement and inclusion even in the face of adversity. My staff’s teamwork, innovative thinking and determination have kept the department moving forward, and for that, I am extremely grateful.”
Following steps of history
Outlaw became the first African-American woman to head the department when she was appointed to the position by Mayor Jim Kenney in February 2020. She was recruited from Portland, Oregon, where she was the first African-American woman to head that city’s police force.
She followed a succession of African-American police chiefs in Philadelphia, starting with Willie Williams, who was appointed in 1988 by former Mayor Wilson Goode.
Richard Neal Sr. served from 1992 to 1998, and was appointed by former Mayor Ed Rendell. Then Sylvester Johnson served as police chief from 2002 to 2008.
Charles H. Ramsey, who is African-American, served as police chief from 2008 to 2016 under former Mayor Michael Nutter. Ramsey won national attention for lowering the city's homicide rate by 37% and the city's violent crime rate by 31%. He also established the city's camera system and started its police bicycle patrols.
Richard Ross Jr. served shortly before Outlaw joined the force.
Kenney said Outlaw deserves praise for her commitment “to bring long-overdue reform to the department after years of racism and gender discrimination prior to her appointment.”
Outlaw accepted leadership of the Philadelphia Police Department at the height of the COVID epidemic.
She created and implemented an emergency plan as COVID reached pandemic status and shut down the city and nation, even while the police force continued to work as essential workers. The department worked through the pandemic even as it lost a number of officers in the line of duty to COVID.
As incoming police commissioner, Outlaw handled the death of James O’Conner, who was the first Philadelphia officer to die in the line of duty in five years. Outlaw is also credited with handling civil unrest in Philadelphia following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Even as gun violence ravaged the city during the pandemic era, Outlaw’s Crime Prevention and Violence Reduction Action Plan attempted to help steadily reduce the city’s homicide rate. And she worked with Kenney to reduce the availability of straw firearms purchases and ghost guns.
Philadelphia Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker said she has nothing but respect and admiration for the outgoing commissioner.
"Much like being the mayor of Philadelphia, police commissioners are in a class of their own," Parker said. "And as it relates to our great city, there is no police commissioner who has ever dealt with the tornado of black swan events that Commissioner Outlaw was forced to reckon with during her tenure.”
In her new role for Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Outlaw will provide central oversight of major security functions, including emergency management, cybersecurity and public safety, alongside Port Authority Chief Security Officer Greg Ehrie. Her new boss took his post after 22 years with the FBI, where he supervised operations of the bureau’s National Joint Terrorism Task Force and its Countering Violent Extremism Office.
“It is a privilege for us to welcome law enforcement and security professionals of this caliber to strengthen our robust security team,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. He described Outlaw and newcomer Michael Harpster, recently hired as director of the security operations department, as “accomplished additions.”
Some local leaders like Bilal Qayyum, founder and director of the Father’s Day Rally Committee, complimented Outlaw on her way out.
"I believe Outlaw really tried her best despite some difficult conditions," he said. "I've seen the homicide rate go up as high as 500 and as low as 200. She did a good job under the circumstances. Homicides are down and shootings are down.”
Qayyum said a lot of that is due to neighborhood organizations with the help of the Police Department.
“She had a good relationship with the people in the streets,” he said. “I don't think she always got the support that she needed as an outsider. She is not from Philadelphia and she is a Black woman.”
Councilmember Katherine Gilmore-Richardson said Outlaw handled her duties with “grace.”
“As the first Black woman to serve as commissioner in the department's 226-year history, I'm sure that stepping into this role, in the midst of so many unprecedented challenges, was no easy feat,” she said.
Catherine Hicks, president of the Philadelphia chapter of the NAACP, said she believes Outlaw was committed to making the city safe.
“I would hope with new leadership taking over, they will choose a police commissioner with experience running a large city and with fresh ideas on how to connect with the community and our youth in curbing the violence and destruction of our neighborhoods.”
