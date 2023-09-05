Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Local leaders are giving positive reviews for Danielle Outlaw as she announced her departure as the city’s police commissioner on Tuesday.

Credited with reducing the number of illegal guns on the city’s streets, Outlaw thanked the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and law-enforcement tie-ins in their role helping the department.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

