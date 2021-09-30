It has been a long time coming, but starting Friday, Philadelphia’s ban on single-use plastic bags will finally go into effect.
The ban, which was passed in 2019 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prevents stores from giving customers single-use plastic bags or non-recyclable paper bags. Businesses that are not complying will only be given a warning through April 1, 2022, at which point full enforcement – meaning fines starting at $75 per violation and possible further action in court – will begin.
Philadelphia uses an estimated one billion plastic bags per year, which litter the streets, waterways and commercial corridors of the city.
