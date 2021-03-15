The Philadelphia Department of Public Health's fourth standing mass vaccine clinic has opened at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter.
Philadelphia Managing Director Tumar Alexander made the announcement Monday, accompanied by Gratz Principal Le’Yondo Dunn, City Councilmember Cindy Bass and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.
As part of the city’s plan to make COVID-19 vaccines as accessible as possible in traditionally underserved neighborhoods, the Health Department has committed to opening additional city-run clinics that can vaccinate up to 500 people each per day. The newest clinic is located at 1798 W. Hunting Park Ave. in the city's Nicetown/Tioga section.
