Budget gets preliminary

Council President Darrell L. Clarke, presiding over his final budget as Council President after 12 years at the helm.

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Not all councilmembers are happy about the $6.2 billion Fiscal Year 2024 budget that received preliminary approval by City Council and included more wage and business tax cuts.

Still, about one-third of the budget approved late last week is earmarked for public safety and quality-of-life issues. Final passage is scheduled for Thursday in Council. If approved, it will then go to Mayor Jim Kenney, D., for his signature. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

