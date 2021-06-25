A Minneapolis judge sentenced ex-police officer Derek Chauvin today to 22½ years for murdering George Floyd.
Judge Peter Cahill said he did not base his sentence on "public opinion" or "any attempt to send any messages."
Chauvin, 45, who is white, was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April for killing Floyd, a Black man, in May 2020, which was caught on camera and sparked protests nationwide over police brutality and structural racism.
The judge could have sentenced Chauvin to a maximum of 40 years for second-degree murder. Cahill's sentence was less than the 30 years in prison that prosecutors wanted; Chauvin's defense team asked for probation.
The Philadelphia Tribune tapped local leaders for their take on the sentencing and took some comments from social media.
Here are some of their responses.
Charles Ramsey, former Philadelphia Police commissioner
While speaking as a commentator on CNN, Ramsey said the sentence was "a little disappointing," adding: "That's the judge's decision. He made the decision. You live with it."
Tomas Varela Jr., Urban League of Philadelphia's director of advocacy
"It's great to see the justice system do its work but it also reminds us all there's more work that needs to be done when we think about the larger conversation around criminal justice reform and ensuring safe communities," Varela said.
District Attorney Larry Krasner
“It’s always hard to find a number that looks like accountability for a terrible crime and all the damage it has caused," Krasner said in a statement.
"But former police officer Derek Chauvin’s sentence of 22.5 years is a sentence that is at least respectful of the magnitude of this murder, the heinous quality of his slow death by torture, and the abuse of his authority on behalf of the state. ... Like all incarcerated people convicted of even the most offensive crimes, Derek Chauvin will have time for reflection and to express the real remorse he owes George Floyd’s survivors, to change in ways he owes those survivors and society. All of law enforcement, including my office, must do better for our Black and brown and poor and marginalized communities, starting right now.”
Michael Coard, civil rights lawyer and Philadelphia Tribune columnist
"This is another slap on the wrist for murderous white cops and another slap in the face to victimized Black Americans," Coard said in a text message.
"Despite being able to legally sentence Chauvin to 40 years, the judge basically ruled that cops can heartlessly, brutally, sadistically, and premeditatedly kill Black people and serve no more than an insulting 15 years on a mere 22½-year sentence. Justice in America is not only 'blind.' It's also deaf, dumb and racist!"
Anton Moore, founder of Unity in the Community
Upon hearing the sentence, Moore said, "it feels good."
"I feel like justice was served," he said. "(Chauvin) 45 (years old). He took somebody's life, now I'm basically taking all yours. ... I believe in an eye for an eye.
"It's the morale for the country, especially for African Americans. We want to see that, look: You murder African Americans, you're going to do some time. ... He got right what he deserved."
Asked what message the sentence may send, Moore said: "Think twice before you do some nonsense."
Deandra Jefferson, a community activist with the Anthony Smith Defense Committee
Jefferson declined to comment about the sentencing even before the judge spoke Friday, saying issues in Philadelphia were more pressing and relevant.
Jefferson said her focus was helping defend West Philadelphia Anthony Smith from federal charges related to allegations he torched a city police vehicle during last year’s protests.
“We understand that racism isn’t solved by just giving one person consequences,” Jefferson said. “This one guy (Chauvin) gets consequences and all the other racist and classist and sexist behavior that cops engage in just because of their job — their job requires them to engage in racism and classism.
“And so this one guy getting charged in a system that isn’t really meant to benefit Black and brown people is still not actually getting at the root of the problem. The root of the problem itself is policing.
