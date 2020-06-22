The Philadelphia Zoo is set to reopen with restrictions next month as the entire region continues its gradual reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Zoo announced Monday they will reopen for members on July 6 and to the general public on July 9. Member reservations will be available at noon on June 25 while general admission ticket reservations will be available at noon on June 26.
All member and general admission tickets must be reserved in advance online.
