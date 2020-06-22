Philadelphia Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo is the nation’s first and one of the most animal-packed zoos in the country. At 2 every afternoon, the zoo is offering an online experience with its animals.

—Visit Philadelphia photo/J. Fusco

 Photo by J. Fusco for VISIT PHILADELPHIA ™

The Philadelphia Zoo is set to reopen with restrictions next month as the entire region continues its gradual reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Zoo announced Monday they will reopen for members on July 6 and to the general public on July 9. Member reservations will be available at noon on June 25 while general admission ticket reservations will be available at noon on June 26.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution.

All member and general admission tickets must be reserved in advance online.

For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.