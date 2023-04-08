Wendy-Anne Roberts-Johnson Headshot

Wendy-Anne

Roberts-Johnson

The Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN) announced that Wendy-Anne Roberts-Johnson has been named President and CEO of the organization as the group gears up for its WorkReady initiative in summer 2023.

Roberts-Johnson, who will take over the role from interim CEO John F. Clayton Jr., is set to move into the position April 17 following an extensive search by the PYN Board of Directors and the executive search firm Bridge Partners.

alarson@phillytrib.com 215-893-5782

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.