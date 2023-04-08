The Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN) announced that Wendy-Anne Roberts-Johnson has been named President and CEO of the organization as the group gears up for its WorkReady initiative in summer 2023.
Roberts-Johnson, who will take over the role from interim CEO John F. Clayton Jr., is set to move into the position April 17 following an extensive search by the PYN Board of Directors and the executive search firm Bridge Partners.
She serves as the executive director of Need In Deed, an organization that supports Philadelphia public school teachers in their efforts to build civic engagement in their classrooms, according to a news release.
“I saw an opportunity for me to be part of the change that I want to see for young people. So that’s what really appeals to me. The idea that we could be in a space where we’re putting dollars into kids hands, where we’re giving them meaningful experiences so that they’re exposed to the world of work, where they have some mentoring type relationships with their supervisors, where they could see different career opportunities and start to picture themselves in those roles in the future. I just thought there was no way I could resist that opportunity. That’s what really appeals to me,” Roberts-Johnson said.
In making their decision to select Roberts-Johnson for the CEO role, PYN Board Chair Debra Friedman said that the board was impressed by Roberts-Johnson’s leadership experience in prior workforce development programs as well as her experience in fundraising and nonprofit management.
Roberts-Johnson previously served as executive director of The Workforce Institute and as a Senior Director of Community Based Services and Out of School Time Operations Manager at Public Health Management Corporation.
At the end of the day, Roberts-Johnson said she hope that PYN can provide Philadelphia’s youth with employment opportunities that allow them to feel integrated into the fabric of the city.
“It’s really helping young people feel like they have a place here. That to me, is the most important thing because that sense of belonging, it really matters to young people to know that they’re wanted and they’re cared for and that somebody is investing in them,” said Roberts-Johnson.
“I want to see young people think of Philadelphia as a long term home. Not a place to escape or leave, but a place where they can see themselves taking care of their families, having families into the future. I also want employers to feel responsible for young people and giving them that kind of future perspective.”
The first step for Roberts-Johnson upon moving into her new role at PYN will be shepherding the organization’s signature WorkReady initiative as it opens up going into summer 2023.
The WorkReady initiative is a program that runs from July to August and provides young Philadelphians who are 12 to 24 years old with paid work experiences aimed at aiding them in exploring various potential career paths, learning valuable skills and preparing for their futures.
The initiative, which runs in cooperation and partnership with the City of Philadelphia Office of Children and Families and Philadelphia Works, distributed $8 million and provided employment for over 7,500 young people last summer alone.
“I’m excited to get right to work on our signature program, the WorkReady initiative, and ensure all participants have a meaningful and valuable experience this summer. We have important work ahead including continuing to improve our operations and securing funding to provide more opportunities for young people through summer job placements. This is crucial, since we know early work experience produces myriad long-term benefits, such as boosting economic, academic and health outcomes,” Roberts-Johnson said.
