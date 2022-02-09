PHILADELPHIA — A major water main break in the city's southwest section Wednesday sent a torrent of water into the streets and flooded some basements, leading firefighters to rescue at least five people.
The break in the 48-inch (122-centimeter) pipe took place around 6 a.m. and the water quickly poured out of the pavement and into the neighborhood.
Firefighters rescued at least five people from their homes and evacuated three apartment buildings, fire officials said. Buses were used as makeshift shelters.
Residents surveyed the scene from their porches and one man placed garbage bags over his feet so he could walk to get his morning coffee.
It took officials about 90 minutes to slow the flow of water.
Commuters buses were forced to detour around the area.
There was no word on what caused the break and officials have not said how long it would take to repair.
There were no reports of injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.