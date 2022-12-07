The Philadelphia Tribune is among dozens of the city’s news media and community organizations that will be putting voter engagement at the forefront of Philadelphia’s coverage for the 2023 elections through the new coalition Every Voice, Every Vote.
Launched by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, the coalition is committed to informing Philadelphians and making sure their voices are heard during the elections for mayor and City Council.
“This is a great opportunity for the Tribune to enhance our coverage of this very important mayoral race in 2023,” said Irv Randolph, managing editor of The Philadelphia Tribune.
"This will allow us to provide more in depth coverage of the candidates, the issues and provide a community service to our readers," Randolph added.
The institute is awarding $1.5 million in grants to 52 news media and community organization partners, making the coalition one of the largest collaborative journalism and community engagement efforts ever launched for election coverage in Philadelphia.
The coalition's mission is to help make the electoral process more accessible and to ensure that Philadelphians have the information and tools they need to vote.
In a statement to The Tribune, The Lenfest Institute for Journalism CEO Jim Friedlich said working with the oldest continuously published African-American newspaper in the United States offers the coalition a unique opportunity.
"Black voters are Philadelphia’s single largest demographic and the Tribune has served this community longer and more capable than any other news organization," Friedlich said in the statement. "We are delighted to work with The Philadelphia Tribune as our partner."
The coalition will serve every neighborhood in Philadelphia and will host gatherings with candidates, listening sessions and publish voter guides.
Each partner in the coalition will publish new stories, create voter resources and hold events throughout Philadelphia in more than 13 languages.
The news coverage and community engagement work for Every Voice, Every Vote will start early 2023 ahead of the May 16 primary election.
"Every Voice, Every Vote is one of Philadelphia’s most significant philanthropic investments ever in local journalism and civic engagement," said Lenfest Institute Head of Philadelphia Programs Shawn Mooring in a statement. "Our work is focused on catalyzing the citizens of Philadelphia, from every neighborhood and community, to lift their voices and determine their own future."
For more information on Every Voice, Every Vote visit, www.everyvoice-everyvote.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.